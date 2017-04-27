Toward the end of the first episode of Catastrophe’s third season, Sharon sits down on a couch next to her husband Rob after confessing that she’s betrayed his trust. She asks a question: “What now?”

Rob re-etches his magnificent block of a face, and what had been stoic rage at his wife’s betrayal becomes resignation. “I don’t know,” he says. “I guess over time I’ll have to learn to forgive you.”

“Right,” Sharon says, her brows knotting and her lip twitching, a picture of worry and shame. “Over how much time?”

“I don’t know. I guess it’ll take two or three months. A season.”

Sharon starts silently counting on her fingers.

Rob: “What are you doing?”

Sharon: “I’m just trying to work out if we’ll be okay by my birthday.”

“No! I’m thinking we might be okay by Thanksgiving.”

“When’s that?” the Irishwoman asks. “Sorry, I’ll look it up.”

Negotiating the timetable for a post-fight détente in this way may not be, for most couples, standard practice. But most couples—especially ones a few years and a few kids into marriage like Sharon and Rob are—probably do realize that fights and their aftermaths tend to take a certain shape and to have a certain lifespan. Sharon and Rob just happen to put it out in the open, as they—to the viewer’s delight—eventually put most things in the open.

Three seasons in, the brilliance of Amazon’s unbelievably funny Catastrophe, which returns April 28, is in how it makes perceptible the kinds of relationship-related details that are often least visible. Ever since a one-night stand between a U.K. schoolteacher and an American adman led to pregnancy—which led to marriage which led to another pregnancy—Sharon and Rob’s superpower has been self-awareness. They see how they appear to each other, and they see how it fits into a larger pattern of wives and husbands, and they see how to be both sensitive and gut-splittingly funny as they proceed in light of that awareness.

Which means that for all Sharon and Rob’s troubles—and they do have some very big troubles—Catastrophe’s marriage is as apt an emblem of “modern romance” as any of 2017 pop culture’s heterosexual couplings are. Can loving, monogamous, child-bearing, companionate marriage survive irony and gender egalitarianism and sexual frankness and strident individualism? Catastrophe is always testing this question—and, as importantly, its characters are consciously testing it too. In spite of occasional darkness and less-than-occasional disgustingness, the feel-good series wants the answer to be “yes.”