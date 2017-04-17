The lineup at each year’s Cannes Film Festival typically includes a few surprise entries. But the announcement of this year’s offerings brought the first, grudging acknowledgement of a real paradigm shift at one of the oldest, most revered celebrations of filmmaking. That being: Maybe this whole television thing isn’t just a fad. For its 70th anniversary, Cannes is screening episodes from the TV projects of two former winners of its highest honor, the Palme D’Or: Jane Campion’s Top of the Lake, due to air its second season later this year, and David Lynch’s Twin Peaks, which will return to screens on Showtime after 26 years off the air. Related Story How Amazon Made the Leap to Cannes For most film festivals, showing a few television episodes is almost a matter of course—considering the increasingly shared DNA between the two mediums and the growing ease with which artists move between them. But Cannes, which runs from May 17 to 28, has always been proudly stogy. Its artistic director Terry Fremaux dismissed any grand significance to the inclusion of Campion’s and Lynch’s projects, calling the directors longtime friends of the festival and adding, “Even [TV] series, unless proven otherwise, are using the classic art of cinema.” In other words, don’t expect new episodes of The Big Bang Theory at Cannes anytime soon. For its 70th year, Cannes is also branching into territories beyond television, including some virtual-reality showcases and the first projects from the streaming studio Netflix, which had struggled to break into the French seaside soiree. The competition slates will feature exciting new projects from longtime festival darlings like Sofia Coppola, Michel Haneke, Yorgos Lanthimos, and Todd Haynes, along with debut appearances by American indie favorites Noah Baumbach and Josh and Benny Safdie.

Opening the festival is Arnaud Desplechin’s Ismael’s Ghosts, the latest work from the popular French director best known in America for his 2008 dramedy A Christmas Tale. His new film centers on a filmmaker played by Mathieu Amalric, and co-stars Charlotte Gainsbourg and Marion Cotillard. Other European offerings include Haneke’s Happy End, a drama centered around the current refugee crisis starring his frequent collaborator Isabelle Huppert. It will be the director’s first film since 2012’s Oscar-winning Amour. The Artist writer-director Michel Hazanavicius is also back with Redoubtable, a biopic of the legendary director Jean-Luc Godard (played by Louis Garrel), which could either be a surprise hit or the bomb of the year. (Hazanavicius has, in general, struggled since winning 2011’s Best Director Oscar for his pastiche silent film). The biggest American entrants are Baumbach, Coppola, the Safdie brothers, and Haynes, though John Cameron Mitchell’s (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) new comedy How to Talk to Girls At Parties, starring Elle Fanning, will also premiere out of competition. Baumbach’s Cannes debut is The Meyerowitz Stories, a New York-set comedy-drama about the family of an acclaimed author, which boasts the impressive ensemble of Emma Thompson, Candice Bergen, Dustin Hoffman, Ben Stiller ... and Adam Sandler. (The film’s distribution rights have already been acquired by Netflix.) Meanwhile, Coppola has remade the transgressive 1971 Western The Beguiled, about a wounded Civil War soldier taking shelter with a cloistered group of women. Her version stars Colin Farrell, Kirsten Dunst, and Nicole Kidman, who, as part of her recent resurgence, has four films at this year’s Cannes.