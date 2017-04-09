In Better Call Saul’s third season, viewers watch as a character agonizes over whether to use a period, semicolon, or emdash. They see a lengthy sequence of electrical and mechanical work for unknown purposes, involving such thrills as shopping for car parts and letting a battery pack run down. A major plot development is indicated by the method with which someone peels masking tape from a wall during a paint job.

All of which raises a question: Are these particularly detail-oriented characters, or is this just a particularly detail-oriented show? Two seasons into the Breaking Bad spinoff it’s clear creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould are as patient and fastidious as Chuck McGill; Gilligan says it’s a “luxury” to go more slowly than any other show might. But it’s also becoming clearer that Saul is in part about patience and fastidiousness: “the devil is in the details” elevated to mythology.

The first two seasons shaded a fine portrait of Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill, a screw-up whose efforts to make good in the legal profession had been secretly sabotaged by his older brother, Chuck (Michael McKean). Jimmy got his revenge by, naturally, messing with minutiae: switching digits in legal paperwork to make it appear as though Chuck had committed a fatal typo. For Jimmy this was less fraternal score-settling than penance for his girlfriend Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) suffering as a result of his actions. But Chuck took it as an act of war. In Season 2’s finale, he conned Jimmy into confessing while secretly taping him.

One irony of the way in which Jimmy undermined Chuck is that there are no mistakes in this moral universe: There are only choices and consequences. Chuck knew he didn’t screw up, and deep down the beneficiary of the scheme, Kim, seems to know that too. The early tension of the third season lies in the sight of her and Jimmy establishing a legal office on what they (and the viewer) realize to be a precarious foundation. Kim doesn’t know what Jimmy did to land her the client she’s currently working with, but she knows that she doesn’t want to know. In a few scenes demonstrating her excellence as a lawyer, Seehorn communicates the knot of unnameable dread that’s spoiling her every victory.