It’s perfectly understandable why Saturday Night Live avoided going to either of its two biggest stars for the political cold open of its last episode. The performances of Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump and Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer have helped bring the show back into the zeitgeist after several years of struggling for relevance. But neither is part of the main cast, and it’s easy to have too much of a good thing: McCarthy’s work as Spicer was a barnstorming success the first time, but there’s a good chance the returns would diminish quickly if that sketch were just recycled again and again.

But the most recent episode showed how much ground SNL still needs to make up outside of its special guest stars if it wants to remain a fixture in the conversation. The creator Lorne Michaels’s eye for stunt casting has always been sharp, and Baldwin and McCarthy’s work had a pronounced edge that the show’s 2016 election material had lacked. But the rest of SNL’s political satire, such as Saturday’s cold open that framed Attorney General Jeff Sessions as Forrest Gump, often leans on presenting the Trump administration as cheerfully unaware or low on brainpower. It’s a more toothless approach that’s far easier for viewers of all political viewpoints to dismiss, and it’s a well the show keeps coming back to whenever Baldwin’s far nastier take on Trump is unavailable.

Saturday’s cold open saw the SNL star Kate McKinnon playing Jeff Sessions for the second time. Her first appearance as the new Attorney General was a brief drop-by for one of McCarthy’s Spicer performances, in which she was quickly shoved off stage after saying “We all know there are two kinds of crime, regular and black,” a gut-punch of a one-liner referencing the allegations of bigotry in Sessions’s past. But with McKinnon’s character reframed within a Forrest Gump parody, that gut-punch potential was suddenly sapped.

First, Forrest Gump is a much parodied, 23-year-old film—a pop-culture reference so staid that many of SNL’s younger viewers probably barely recognize it. Second, casting Sessions as some kind of a simpleton seems like an odd move in the wake of news stories about his meetings with the Russian ambassador during the 2016 campaign. The sketch’s take was that Sessions barely understood what was going on—even when Vladimir Putin (played, as ever, by a shirtless Beck Bennett) made a cameo appearance and said, simply, “This meeting never happened.”