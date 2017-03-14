South by Southwest’s film festival used to be a place for indie cast-offs that didn’t make the cut for Sundance. But in keeping with the young, hip vibe of the ever-growing Austin conglomeration of concerts, screenings, and tech panels, SXSW’s film fest has evolved its own distinct personality, becoming a home for buzzy genre movies and works from offbeat directors that appeal to their passionate fanbases. If Sundance is a home for future Oscar winners, then SXSW is a place for future midnight specials and instant cult classics.

It’s thus perhaps fitting that one of the biggest, and most surprising, stories of the 2017 festival was the rave reviews for a film that captures the making of The Room, a legendary piece of outsider art with one of the most devoted followings of any “so bad, it’s good” movie. Even more fitting is that this new film, The Disaster Artist, was directed by and stars James Franco, an actor who has long straddled the line between serious and satirical, and has worn out his welcome in many corners after years of work that seemed to verge into the territory of ironic performance art.

That’s not so different from The Room, the 2003 film directed, written by, and starring Tommy Wiseau. The bizarre drama seemed to be made with serious intent but became a phenomenon because of its bizarre plot, leaden dialogue, inexplicably long sex scenes, and countless other eyebrow-furrowing artistic choices. Wiseau’s co-star and line producer Greg Sestero eventually wrote a book about the making of the film titled The Disaster Artist. In Franco’s adaptation, he plays Wiseau, with his brother Dave Franco as Sestero and an all-star supporting cast including Seth Rogen, Josh Hutcherson, Zac Efron, Jacki Weaver, and Sharon Stone.

Franco is a talented actor who has perhaps spread himself thin over the years, dabbling in poetry, academia, music, and experimental film. He has directed 11 films since 2005, though critics have largely dismissed them, and most have gone unreleased in theaters (he has three more films on the way). Maybe it was just time for Franco to have a hit, or perhaps Wiseau’s oblique artistry matched up well with his own. Either way, critics were enthusiastic, with Variety’s Peter Debruge saying it boasts “a genuine capacity to delight, whether or not the audiences in question have seen The Room.” Unlike the other projects Franco has directed, The Disaster Artist is backed by a major studio (Warner Bros.) and should be released later this year (it’s already drawing Oscar buzz).