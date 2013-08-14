Song to Song Is a Dizzying Romance With Little to Say —David Sims reviews the master auteur Terrence Malick’s latest film, which boasts an all-star cast.

The Summer-Blockbuster Season Has Already Begun —David Sims looks at how films like Logan and Kong: Skull Island are mainstays of a month that was usually left to broad comedies and family films.

The Future Cult Classics at South by Southwest —David Sims investigates some of the movies making waves at this year’s festival in Austin.

Beauty and the Beast: A Tale as Old as Time, Told Worse —David Sims bemoans the live-action remake of the 1991 Disney masterpiece.

Why Female Cannibals Frighten and Fascinate —Kate Robertson analyzes the danger and appeal of insatiable women in Raw, Santa Clarita Diet, and The Lure.

What’s So ‘American’ About John Milton’s Lucifer?—Edward Simon shows how the fallen archangel and antagonist of the epic poem Paradise Lost was a self-made, individualistic iconoclast.

The Case Against the Grammar Scolds—Megan Garber argues that the lexicographer Kory Stamper’s new book Word by Word is an eloquent defense of a “live and let live” approach to English.

HBO

Television

Is Girls Heading Toward a Conventional Happy Ending?—Sophie Gilbert wonders where the HBO show is going after an unexpected twist.

Saturday Night Live Makes the Case That Ivanka Is ‘Complicit’—Megan Garber recaps the sketch show’s latest parody of the president’s daughter.

Trial and Error Wackily Spoofs the True-Crime Craze—Sophie Gilbert watches the new NBC series starring John Lithgow.

Saying Goodbye to Andy Daly’s Bizarre Review—David Sims discusses the cult Comedy Central series as it enters its final season.

Stephen Colbert, Anxiety Translator—Sophie Gilbert explains how the CBS host found the line between tragedy and comedy on Monday night.

The Bachelor: Fame Conquers All—Megan Garber weighs in on the reality show’s Season 21 finale.

Marvel’s Iron Fist Is Desperately Seeking a Hero—Sophie Gilbert laments the blank, unsympathetic, and entitled central character of the new Netflix show.

The Best Live-Action Beauty and the Beast Is 1987’s TV-Procedural Version—Megan Garber revisits an unusual retelling of the classic story that was set in New York City and co-written by George R. R. Martin.

Zackery Michael

Music

Spoon’s Hot Thoughts Is a Triumphant Experiment—Spencer Kornhaber reviews the indie rockers’ ninth album.

Snoop Dogg’s Anti-Trump Video Becomes a Pro-Trump Prop—Spencer Kornhaber weighs in on the criticism of the L.A. rapper for firing a toy gun at a presidential lookalike.

Ten Speed Press

Food

Remembering the Italian Baking Expert Carol Field—Corby Kummer looks back on the life and career of the prolific cookbook author, who introduced ciabatta bread to Americans.

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

Art

The Real Cost of Abolishing the National Endowment for the Arts—Sophie Gilbert investigates the disproportionate impact of Trump’s proposed budget cuts on organizations in rural and underserved communities.

Jessica Hill / AP

Sports

The UConn Huskies Make Perfection a Thrill to Watch—Robert O’Connell praises the unparalleled University Of Connecticut women’s basketball team, who are hoping to claim their fifth consecutive NCAA championship.