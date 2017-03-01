If, from time to time during the current news cycle, you find yourself mulling the existential void, or laughing bleakly at the tragicomedy of “alternative facts,” find some comfort in the fact that you are not alone. “You’re on earth,” the character Clov states at one point in Samuel Beckett’s 1957 play Endgame. “There’s no cure for that.”

Beckett, in fact, might be the perfect arbiter of these times, between his ineffably pessimistic view of life and his determination to laugh at it. Hence the sequence Stephen Colbert presented last night on The Late Show: a riff on the Republican efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare, interpreted as theater of the absurd. Billed as “Samuel Beckett’s never-before-seen masterpiece, Waiting for Godot’s Obamacare Replacement,” the skit starred Patrick Stewart as Vladimir and Stephen Colbert as Estragon, two of theater’s most notorious fatalists.

The pair had the requisite bowler hats and air of existential—and possibly medical—malaise. “Nothing to be done,” Stewart’s Vladimir sighed, both an accurate statement about medical reform in the U.S., and the verbatim opening line from Waiting for Godot (it’s actually uttered by Estragon in the play). “Do you think a replacement will ever come?” Colbert’s Estragon asked.