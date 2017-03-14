The reigning narrative about Spoon is that there really is no narrative. “In a career that spans more than 20 years, Spoon has perfected a kind of ruthlessly airtight efficiency,” writes Stephen Thompson at NPR, summing up the common take on the group. “Every few years, the Austin band returns with a new batch of perfectly compact three-minute pop-rock songs. As consistent as it is beloved, Spoon never fails to hit its mark—delivered forcefully, and with hooks for days.”

Little about the publicity for Spoon’s ninth album, Hot Thoughts, would indicate that Spoon is messing with the approach that made the band aughts-rock’s most reliable resource. There’s no inspired-by-life backstory provided in the press material, and the only biographical trivia of late is that this is the group’s first album for the label Matador since their 1996 debut and their first without multi-instrumentalist Eric Harvey in more than a decade.

But Hot Thoughts turns out to be that rare thing in Spoon’s catalogue, a big change-up. To be sure, the band members have always been well-mannered experimentalists, sneaking small innovations and surprising shading into taut, orderly rock songs. And increasingly over the past few releases, they’ve blurred the lines between crunchy rock and atmospherics. But for Hot Thoughts, they indulge these tendencies fully with a tricky, moody, downright weird album. It has some gobsmackingly great moments, and it gives the impression that Britt Daniel & co. let their ids lead more than usual.

The title track and opener announces the new direction. Strings, bells, and synthesizer add hues that make the the album art seem synesthetic, but what’s more remarkable is how the band’s old resources are deployed. Daniel sings in a Prince-ly falsetto with a ragged edge, guitars flourish in mid-verse bursts and then disappear, and Jim Eno’s drumbeat is swaggering and hip-hop inflected, like many of the beats on the album are. The hot thoughts that Daniel is singing about involve some sort of troubled romance, and the song itself conveys a lot about the experience of secret desire—mystery, lust, pain.