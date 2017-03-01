If superhero cinema, in all its brand-focused, cineplex-dominating, sequel-heavy glory, is the definitive genre of Hollywood’s last decade, then surely Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine is its biggest icon. The surly, muscle-bound, metal-clawed hero has appeared in countless X-Men films and spinoffs since his debut in 2000; in that time, the comic-book movie has evolved from genre sideshow to a chief pillar of many a film studio’s economy. It might sound trite to call Jackman’s work as Wolverine seminal, but it’s certainly hard to imagine anyone else in the role—a fact that gives Logan, supposedly a sendoff for the character, real oomph.

It also helps that director James Mangold, who also directed Jackman in the previous Wolverine film (2013’s simply titled The Wolverine), secured an R-rating for Logan’s last hosanna, and he makes the most of it. This is a grimly violent movie, filled with vicious stabbings, frequent profanity, and a general sense of fatalism. It’s also quite good, selling itself as a Peckinpah-inspired Western about an old gunslinger riding out on one more doomed quest for glory. It would have been easy for Logan to retread the character’s greatest hits in another epic superhero battle, or to delight in the newly available levels of gore. It opts for something different, and it largely works, giving Jackman a worthy final chapter to hang his claws on.

The dirty little secret few critics dare mention is that Mangold’s last film, The Wolverine, was just as good as Logan, if not better. It somehow married a Fellini-esque journey through the hero’s tortured psyche with a samurai film, keeping its action intimate and character-oriented, and layering in an ensemble of female characters who actually had their own agency. But The Wolverine does undoubtedly go off the rails a little in its third act, which relied more on traditional big-budget superhero nonsense and a CGI monster. Mangold has learned his lesson on that front—Logan is mean, lean, and always keeps its camera close to the ground.

The film is set vaguely in the future, some years after super-powered mutants began to die out (including all of Logan’s pals in the X-Men). Mangold and his co-writers Scott Frank and Michael Green take pains to avoid placing the story in any timeline too specific. This is a possible future, nothing more, making Logan an X-Men story that doesn’t have to worry about what the other 15 cast members of the last movie are up to right now. Logan lives in the Arizona desert with his shifty pal Caliban (Stephen Merchant), a sardonic, chalk-skinned mutant who helps him tend to Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart, also giving a swan-song performance), the former leader of the X-Men, who’s slowly losing his mind.