For decades, the window for Hollywood’s big summer movies was tightly defined. The first blockbuster—a popular sequel, perhaps in the Indiana Jones, Beverly Hills Cop, or Rocky franchises—would drop at the end of May, and the big-budget hits would continue apace through to the Fourth of July. But when Spider-Man opened on the first weekend of May in 2002, it established a new beachhead for the beginning of summer-movie season. Then, Marvel’s “Cinematic Universe” and the Fast & Furious movies started making major hay in April and August, warping the season further. Now, as franchise films like Logan clean up at the box office, it’s clear that the summer now begins in March—weather be damned.

March used to be the home for broad, crowd-pleasing comedies and children’s animated films. When the month saw a hit break out in a big way, like 1999’s The Matrix, it was because of strong reviews and audience word-of-mouth. Then, it became the time for many a Disney live-action remake (family-friendly films with blockbuster budgets) like Cinderella and Alice in Wonderland. The 2012 release of The Hunger Games at the end of March was an unqualified sensation, and from then on, the month was fair game. Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, a big summer movie by every standard, came out in March last year. This year has already seen the superhero sequel Logan and the monster-movie sequel Kong: Skull Island, while the releases of Beauty and the Beast, Power Rangers, and Ghost in the Shell are around the corner.

As the season has started earlier and earlier, it has also lasted longer; it now stretches all the way to Labor Day. (August used to be reserved for cruddy horror movies, but has since become prime superhero territory.) The massive summer-movie season is the perfect example of how reliant Hollywood has become on the big-budget franchise picture, with studios devoting ever more resources and advertising dollars to these extremely costly enterprises. Not too many years ago, many producers would have balked at spending close to $200 million (excluding advertising) on yet another King Kong movie, given the huge financial return needed to make a profit.

But now, a film’s worldwide take matters more to a studio’s bottom line than money made in the United States, and expensive epics that are heavy on action tend to play better abroad than comedies or romances. The less talking, the better things translate around the globe, or so the thinking goes. Logan, starring the internationally well-known Hugh Jackman as his most popular character Wolverine, has already cleared $400 million worldwide two weeks after its release. Kong: Skull Island, a Vietnam-era take on Hollywood’s most famous giant ape, features a cast geared to appeal in foreign markets (including the Chinese star Jing Tian and the Japanese musician Miyavi) and took $150 million worldwide in its first three days.