Who Gets to Be a Restaurant Critic?

Navneet Alang | Eater

“Most food criticism is defined by a single word: should. It is almost impossible to encounter a review that doesn’t either explicitly or implicitly judge what is on a plate by a standard of what should be: whether cacio e pepe is sufficiently al dente, tonkotsu ramen broth unctuous enough, or a late-night bistro appropriately lit. This is of course true of all kinds of criticism. But food in particular tends to locate its ‘should’ in generally absolutist calls to authority, whether that is authenticity (is this how they make it?), tradition (is this how they used to make it?), or, more generously, the coherence of a chef’s vision (is this what she truly wants to make?).” What We Lose When We Give Awards to Men Like Casey Affleck

Sady Doyle | Elle

“The standard objection to excluding men like Affleck, Polanski, or Gibson from the entertainment industry is that it's ‘philistine’; excluding any great artist means we get less art, and anyway, penalties should be dealt out by courts, not bosses. Yet as Affleck becomes more successful, he becomes more of a financial asset to the people he works with—meaning they're more inclined to protect him and less inclined to give his accusers a fair hearing, because dealing justly with the accusations will endanger the bottom line.”

When Joan Didion Visited the South

Christian Lorentzen | Vulture

“Casting the South as a foil for the West, Didion is seeking out a counter-America unleveled by defense contractors, agribusiness, and corporate media. ‘I guess you think southerners are somewhat anachronistic,’ an old friend had told her, and there’s something wishful about her sense of the South as a beacon for the American future. There’s also something circumscribed about her interactions with Southerners.” Why Get Out Is the Best Movie Made About American Slavery

Steven Thrasher | Esquire

“Peele doesn’t allow white liberals to view the theft of black bodies in a faraway frame of an Antebellum Southern plantation, nor to blame crude Trump supporters. Instead, Get Out blames the theft on contemporary, Northern white Obamaniacs. American liberalism, not just Trumpism, continues to make race by way of bodily theft.” Related Story Andy Warhol and Get Out: The Week in Pop-Culture Writing Love, Life, and Loss: Reflecting on the Process of Sampha

Lynette Nylander | i-D

“Working with Kanye West and seeing the confidence he had in his work gave Sampha the confidence to begin work on Process. Written over the course of two years, Sampha wrote 40 songs before, ‘like chipping at an ice block,’ he whittled them down to a succinct 10 tracks. His lyrics are never literal, they instead tell a story within a story, building on layered metaphors and abstract sonography to emotionally capture your heart from the very first beat.”