On Friday, Chance the Rapper sounded frustrated. After meeting with Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner to talk about Chicago Public Schools’ funding crisis, he told reporters he had received only “vague” answers about the issue. He also leveled some complaints against the reporters themselves. "I want y'all to do your jobs," he said outside Chicago’s James R. Thompson Center. "The international and national publications out there—Complex, Billboard, people that post about me walking down the street and shit—if you guys could give a comprehensive history on how we ended up here."

Publications like Complex and Billboard post about Chance walking down the street and doing other things because he is one of the hottest names in music, the subject those publications largely exist to cover. But Chance wants to use the power of pop stardom to bring attention to a decidedly unglamorous municipal struggle: the fact that Chicago Public Schools is freezing $46 million of its budget after Rauner’s veto of $215 million in spending for the district. It isn’t the first time a celeb has tried to leverage their platform for a cause, but Chance’s move comes at a striking moment in his career arc, takes up a specific—and urgent—issue, and plays skillfully on a national moment in which politics and pop culture seem particularly entangled.

On Monday at Chicago’s Westcott Elementary School, Chance announced a $1 million donation to help with the district’s arts education. He also reiterated his call for the governor to use executive powers to make up the $215 million for Chicago Public Schools. The press conference was broadcast through Chance’s Instagram account; around 14,000 viewers were tuning in when it began, streaming emojis and comments (“come to Brazil!” among them) across the screen as the 23-year-old talked public policy.

A few years of acclaimed albums and mixtapes by Chance has built him a devoted audience, but his proper national arrival came at last month’s Grammys, where he won Best New Artist and put on a gospel-inflected performance. At Monday’s event, a reporter pointed out to him that a lot of other stars would be basking in recent successes with a vacation. Chance said he was instead getting involved with education funding because it’s the right thing to do, but he added that the Grammy wins were what he “needed” to get an audience with Rauner. The suggestion is that pop influence is political influence, and he might be right. Rauner obviously cares about the star’s sway, and apparently called Chance to talk more over the weekend after the rapper publicly aired disappointment with their earlier meeting.