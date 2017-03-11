Heartthrob Never: On the Beauty of Biggie Smalls

Hanif Willis-Abdurraqib | MTV News

“I like that Biggie did not seem to imagine himself a thinner man. I like that he spoke of his bulk, made it a character in his articulation of himself. I like that he didn’t always hide his weight underneath jokes, as the film and television tropes often go. Our bodies, as they are, aren’t flaws. What made the persona that Biggie created so great was that he knew this. If he did think of himself as a sex symbol in the mold of [Mick] Jagger or [Frank] Sinatra, it was all mental work, and not projecting their physiques onto himself.”

Ryan Murphy’s Limited Depictions of Controversial White Women

Pier Dominguez | BuzzFeed

“While Crime Story used the theater of the [O.J.] Simpson trial to explore race and gender in America, Feud isn’t interested in examining issues of gender through feuds. There are no insights into why such conflicts resonate so much, why the public likes to read about them, why people tend to think about women in opposition to each other, why feuds become symbols of larger questions.”

A Novel About Refugees That Feels Instantly Canonical

Jia Tolentino | The New Yorker

“Refugee stories often focus on transit, for obvious reasons. Children travel thousands of miles unaccompanied, hiding in train stations and surviving on wild fruit; men are beaten, jailed, and swindled just for the chance to make it on a boat that, if it doesn’t capsize and kill them, will allow them to try their luck in other dangerous seas. But in his new novel, Exit West, Mohsin Hamid tells a story about migration in which the refugee’s journey is compressed into an instant.”

By Immigrants, for Immigrants: Why Casablanca Still Matters

Noah Gittell | The Los Angeles Review of Books

“What separates it from its cinematic peers—if it has any—is that it refuses to hide the immigrant experience. Instead, it creates a new American myth celebrating that experience as a core American value. In those early days of the United States’s involvement in World War II, when compassion for the displaced was an urgent political priority, Casablanca served as both an instrument of empathy and a vital piece of anti-fascist propaganda.”