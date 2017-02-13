A strange thing happened after the gory, divisive, much discussed seventh season premiere of The Walking Dead last October: For the first time in the show’s wildly successful history, people stopped watching. Despite airing on the cable channel AMC, it had consistently been one of the most popular programs on television in the crucial 18-49 ratings demographic. And yet, its ratings slid by 40 percent over the course of last year, the producer Gale Anne Hurd admitted to scaling back the show’s violence after the negative fan reaction to the premiere, and the much hyped supervillain Negan (Jeffrey Dead Morgan) quickly proved to be a huge narrative drag on a show that doesn’t move quickly even at the best of times.

For years, any argument over The Walking Dead’s quality has been rendered almost moot by its enormous viewership. AMC had no real impetus to demand tweaks from a show that delivered such record-setting ratings (and yielded hit spin-offs Talking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead). But in its return on Sunday night, there was a palpable sense of panic to the episode—a promise to get things back on the right track after a year of sadistic misery. The problem is that new storytelling approach may well end up feeling just as dull and predictable.

After all, the sixth season of The Walking Dead unfolded with something concrete to look forward to: the appearance of Negan, a tyrant who rules over many of Virginia’s post-apocalyptic communities with his group The Saviors. The casting of Morgan was announced long before his first appearance, the post-show hype series Talking Dead stoked fan excitement for his arrival, and readers of the Walking Dead comic books knew how crucial he’d be to future plotlines. But while in comic-book form Negan is a classic supervillain—much discussed, rarely seen, and brutally memorable every time he shows up—on TV, he was an almighty dud.

It’s not so much that he didn’t wreak havoc (he did). But suddenly The Walking Dead became The Negan Show, a seemingly endless exploration of a man who uses terror to achieve all his goals. The entire first half of the seventh season was about the extent to which he dominated Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his band of zombie fighters, through murder, torment, and ongoing threats of death and destruction. It was gruesome and hard to watch, but more importantly, it was incredibly boring—an exercise in repetitive punishment designed to remind the viewer just how difficult it would be for Rick and company to resist.