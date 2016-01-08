If the Jon Stewart-hosted Daily Show was media criticism in the guise of comedy, it was a very particular kind of criticism of a very particular kind of media. Stewart and his merry band of satirists, for the most part, aimed their jokes at the bright and broad target of cable TV news: Fox, MSNBC, and CNN. And The Daily Show was, as itself a parody of a televised newsmagazine, especially equipped to do that: If you’re going to mock something, you should, at a bare minimum, understand the way it works.

In the year-and-a-half since he left that hosting gig, though, Stewart seems to have taken a much broader view of the American press—and he has expanded his criticism in turn. Nowadays, Stewart simply talks about “the media”: the institution, the looming creature, the plural noun that is generally treated, revealingly, as a singular one. “The media,” technically, encompasses an extremely broad range of information and approaches and, indeed, mediums. It includes, technically, newspapers and magazines and radio shows and TV shows and blog posts and instas and snaps and tweets and tweets that have been turned into blog posts and instas and snaps. Its content can be created by professionals or by amateurs or by some combination thereof, under the auspices of individual passion or corporate necessity or social good or some lively combination thereof. And “the media”—the term covers both the producers and their products—can be made for purposes that range from the pure to the nefarious.

The point is that “the media,” in the United States as in many other places, is incredibly varied and complex and hard to define with any real degree of semantic satisfaction. (Did you know that, if you rearrange the letters of “the media,” you get the phrase “‘them’ idea”? It’s true! I read that on Anagrammer.com, which is in its own way part of “the media.”) Still, though, many treat it as a monolith. According to many—including those whose job it is to make “the media”—“the media” is a hulking beast that lurches its way across the American landscape, slobbering and smarming all over the innocent civilians in its path.

According to many, “the media” is a hulking beast that lurches its way across the American landscape, slobbering all over the innocent civilians in its path.

One more subscriber to that notion of American media seems to be, nowadays, Jon Stewart. On Monday, Stewart made a surprise appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. And he used a little of his time with his old Daily Show colleague first to make jokes about his absence from television (“Yes, I miss it! Stephen, I spend the whole day yelling about Trump to the animals”) and to make jokes about President Trump and his tempestuous relationship with the truth (“He’s lying on purpose. Do you know how I know? Because he constantly says the phrase ‘believe me’”).

Mostly, though, Stewart used his reappearance on Colbert’s CBS show to mock the media. To its “face.”