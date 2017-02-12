By the end of the 2017 Grammys, viewers will likely be arguing about one or more of the following: Beyonce, the Bee Gees, Donald Trump. In the meantime, I’ll be updating this post with the winners, remarkable performances, and memorable moments of the night. * * * The Weeknd and the Daft Punk served up some Imperial Guards-on-Hoth vibes with a performance of “I Feel It Coming.” Matt Sayles / Invision/ AP * * * Matt Sayles Chance the Rapper won Best New Artist, besting nominees Kelsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers, Maren Morris, and Anderson .Paak. “I claim this victory in the name of the lord,” he shouted after receiving the trophy from Jennifer Lopez. Lopez, the first presenter of the night, acknowledged the political moment without getting partisan: “At this point in history, our voices are needed more than ever. As Toni Morrison once said this is precisely the time when artists go to work. ...We do language, that is how civilizations heal. So tonight we celebrate our most universal language, music.”

* * * Lucy Nicholson / Reuters Adele opened the night with a power move: performing “Hello” alone on a darkened stage, the focus being just on her vocals and sparkly geometrical top. Then host James Corden arrived in self-consciously bumbling fashion, pretending to fall down stairs and botch his choreography before launching into a rap about the night. One line that landed: “Sturgill Simpson is here, and Google just crashed from people asking who the hell is that.” * * * Three remarkable looks from the red carpet below. Here’s Adele in green: Jordan Strauss / AP Here’s Cee Lo Green, as “Gnarly Davidson”: Jordan Strauss / AP And here’s the singer Joy Villa with a #MAGA gown. The back says “TRUMP”: Jordan Strauss / AP * * * A number of awards were handed out at the pre-televised ceremony—Billboard has the list. Highlights include: David Bowie’s Blackstar earning four trophies, including for Best Alternative Music Album and Best Rock Performance

earning four trophies, including for Best Alternative Music Album and Best Rock Performance Drake’s “Hotline Bling” taking Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Performance

Chance the Rapper earning his first Grammy, with “No Problems” taking Best Rap Performance

John Williams getting his 23 rd grammy with Star Wars: The Force Awakens taking Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

grammy with Star Wars: The Force Awakens taking Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media Sturgill Simpson’s album-of-the-year nominee A Sailor’s Guide to Earth winning Best Country Album

Beyoncé’s “Formation” getting Best Music Video

Adele’s 25 winning Best Pop Vocal album, and “Hello” winning Best Pop Solo performance * * *