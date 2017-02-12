By the end of the 2017 Grammys, viewers will likely be arguing about one or more of the following: Beyonce, the Bee Gees, Donald Trump. In the meantime, I’ll be updating this post with the winners, remarkable performances, and memorable moments of the night. * * * Best New Artist

Nominees: Kelsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers, Chance the Rapper, Maren Morris, Anderson .Paak

Winner: Chance the Rapper. “I claim this victory in the name of the lord,” he shouted. The trophy was handed over by Jennifer Lopez, whose remarks had acknowledged the political moment without getting partisan. “At this point in history, our voices are needed more than ever. As Toni Morrison once said this is precisely the time when artists go to work,” she said. “We do language, that is how civilizations heal. So tonight we celebrate our most universal language, music.” * * * Lucy Nicholson / Reuters Adele opened the night with a typical power-move: performing “Hello” alone on a darkened stage, the focus being just on her vocals and sparkly geometrical top. Then host James Corden arrived in self-consciously bumbling fashion, pretending to fall down stairs and botch his choreography before launching into a rap about the night. One line that landed: “Sturgill Simpson is here, and Google just crashed from people asking who the hell is that.”

* * * A number of awards were handed out at the pre-televised ceremony—Billboard has the list. Highlights include: David Bowie’s Blackstar earning four trophies, including for Best Alternative Music Album and Best Rock Performance

earning four trophies, including for Best Alternative Music Album and Best Rock Performance Drake’s “Hotline Bling” taking Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Performance

Chance the Rapper earning his first Grammy, with “No Problems” taking Best Rap Performance

John Williams getting his 23 rd grammy with Star Wars: The Force Awakens taking Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

grammy with Star Wars: The Force Awakens taking Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media Sturgill Simpson’s album-of-the-year nominee A Sailor’s Guide to Earth winning Best Country Album

Beyoncé’s “Formation” getting Best Music Video

Adele’s 25 winning Best Pop Vocal album, and “Hello” winning Best Pop Solo performance * * * Three remarkable looks from the red carpet. Here’s Adele in green: Jordan Strauss / AP Here’s Cee Lo Green, as “Gnarly Davidson”: Jordan Strauss / AP And here’s the singer Joy Villa with a #MAGA gown. The back says “TRUMP”: Jordan Strauss / AP * * * Here’s the state of play for the four general awards categories, taken from my larger preview of the ceremony: Album of the Year

Contenders: Adele, 25; Beyoncé, Lemonade; Justin Bieber, Purpose; Drake, Views; Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor’s Guide to Earth

Last year’s winner: Taylor Swift, 1989

The state of play: The conventional wisdom says that this year’s ceremony is a clash between two recent Grammy titans, Adele and Beyoncé—and that Adele’s best-selling but unspectacular 25 is a safer bet than Beyonce’s provocative Lemonade. But watch for Sturgill Simpson. Though the relatively unfamous alt-country singer seems like an underdog, as the sole white guy with a guitar he may benefit from a split vote among the four commercially minded radio stars, recalling when Beck beat Beyoncé’s self-titled release in 2014.