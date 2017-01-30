Not rooting for either the Atlanta Falcons or the New England Patriots yet? The Atlantic will help you pick.

Last year, 112 million people watched the Super Bowl, and about as many are expected to tune in to the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots on Sunday. You’re probably one of them. You’ll probably watch with a group of friends or relatives or associates, and those friends or relatives or associates will probably ask you who you’re rooting for. If you’re in New England or Georgia, you have a ready answer; if not, you’ll need one. We’re here to help. We’ve put together an easy-to-follow guide for choosing your Super Bowl allegiance. Simply go to the section or sections that speak to your priorities—whether it’s politics, style of play, or underdog status—and heed the advice therein. Tom Brady falls to the field after throwing a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl XLVI football game against the New York Giants. (Eric Gay / AP) Rivalries

The easiest and most reliable way to forge a short-term Super Bowl loyalty is by rooting against the rival of your local team. Are you a fan of the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, or either New York club? Throw your weight behind the Falcons. You can react to every Tom Brady sack as if it’s the dispensation of some long-awaited justice. Is your team the Carolina Panthers or New Orleans Saints? Pull for the Pats. One more New England win would be easier to bear than another southern team getting where you couldn’t. Charles Krupa / AP Politics Back in 2015, Tom Brady’s locker featured a new addition: a Make America Great Again cap. Though he has since done his best to change the subject when it’s come up, he calls President Trump “a good friend.” The Patriots coach Bill Belichick sent Trump a letter at the tail end of the campaign, writing, “You have dealt with an unbelievable slanted and negative media and have come out beautifully. You’ve proved to be the ultimate competitor and fighter. Your leadership is amazing.” At a dinner the night before the inauguration, Trump wished good luck to the Patriots owner Robert Kraft in the AFC Championship game. Though Massachusetts went blue on election day, the Patriots’ key figures are likely happy with the outcome. The Falcons, meanwhile, have been quiet on the political front. The allegiances of quarterback Matt Ryan and the head coach Dan Quinn are unknown, and even owner Arthur Blank is connected to the election only by way of his Home Depot co-founder Bernard Marcus, who endorsed Trump. But for what it’s worth, Atlanta as a city mostly voted blue (though Georgia as a whole went red).

If you were celebrating on November 8, you may prefer to double-down with the “winners” and “great champions,” as the president refers to them, from New England. Otherwise, go with the Falcons. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) runs past Seattle Seahawks free safety Steven Terrell (23) during the first half of an NFL game in Atlanta. (John Bazemore / AP) Style of Play Maybe you’re a purist who believes the true joy of the Super Bowl lies in watching two great teams compete at the highest level of the sport, and everything else—the commercials, the halftime show, the backstories—is just noise. New England is a study in football nuance, with intricate receiving patterns, a defense that allowed the fewest points all season, and a well-drilled special teams unit. Brady moves the Patriots down the field in eight-yard increments, putting dozens of short throws in inch-perfect locations. The Falcons, on the other hand, are a fireworks show made entirely of the grand finale. They scored more points than any other team and filleted the Green Bay defense in the NFC title game. Ryan will likely win MVP, and his favorite target, Julio Jones, is faster and stronger than every other receiver alive. So what’s your flavor: tuned expertise (Patriots) or eye-popping athleticism (Falcons)? Choose accordingly. Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan throws during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers. (David J. Phillip / AP) Battle of the Generations

Brady was born in 1977, putting him at the tail end of Generation X; Ryan was born in 1985, making him a millennial through and through. Delightfully, the two quarterbacks adhere to generational stereotypes: Brady was a sixth-round pick and a backup before finding stardom, while Ryan was the third overall selection in his draft and started from day one. If you’ve had it with these whippersnappers, Brady’s your guy. If you’re watching the game on your phone, go with Ryan. Gisele Bündchen catches a football before the start of NFL action between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets. (Jessica Rinaldi / Reuters) Celebrities Brady, of course, is married to the supermodel Gisele Bündchen, who stoked minor controversy after New England lost the 2012 Super Bowl, saying, “My husband cannot fucking throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time.” These days, she’s asking Brady to refrain from discussing politics, which left-leaning Patriots fans might take as a favor. Ben Affleck and Mark Wahlberg also number among the Pats faithful. The Falcons are relatively celeb-light, but Atlanta hip-hop superstar Future did stand on their sideline during the divisional-round game against the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson is now married to Future’s ex-girlfriend Ciara, so the appearance was likely a one-off piece of awkward gamesmanship. The Falcons also count Samuel L. Jackson and Usher among their supporters, but the Patriots’ A-listers tend to be more vocal.