This weekend, just before Saturday Night Live began its show, a commercial aired on NBC in Washington, D.C. The ad featured a man in a home gym, lifting weights. “President Trump, I hear you watch the morning shows,” he said. “Here’s what I do every morning.” The camera panned out to reveal that the man was missing a leg. “Look, you lost the popular vote, you’re having trouble drawing a crowd, and your approval rating keeps sinking,” he said, still directly addressing the president. “But kicking thousands of my fellow veterans off their health insurance by killing the Affordable Care Act and banning Muslims won’t help. That’s not the America I sacrificed for.” He paused. “You want to be a legitimate president, sir? Then act like one.” The anonymous veteran—or rather, the ad he starred in, from the political action committee VoteVets.org—was embracing one of the most common clichés of the young administration of Donald J. Trump: that this is a president who, forged in the fires of television, remains malleable when placed in the vicinity of that medium’s particular kind of heat. Trump owes much of his national fame to TV in general, and to NBC in particular; he is also, journalistic reports and his personal Twitter feed have long suggested, a regular viewer of cable news, from the “fake” to the “less so.” He is also a regular watcher of Saturday Night Live. After a December sketch, starring Alec Baldwin, mocked the then-president-elect’s impulsive tweeting, the actual Donald Trump, my colleague David Sims pointed out, offered a condemnation of Baldwin’s impression. Via, yes, a tweet. One sent at 12:13 a.m. East Coast time—about halfway through SNL’s live broadcast. The episode was meant to make its at-home audience laugh, but also to make its White House audience angry. Saturday Night Live has learned from this situation roughly the same lesson that VoteVets.org did: The show is recognizing that it can be a platform not just for satirizing the president, but also for, more simply, talking to him. That recognition came to a head during SNL’s most recent episode—the one hosted, for a record 17th time, by Alec Baldwin. It was a show infused with a sense of its own influence over the doings of the West Wing, one calibrated not just to make its at-home audience laugh, but also to make its White House audience angry. It was an episode that had, like the ad that preceded it, a strong message to send to the president about the way he has been doing his job.

During the episode’s Weekend Update, too, Michael Che, making the show’s sense of its influence plain, addressed the president directly, in the second-person. “In just the span of one day,” Che said, Trump “was in a losing battle with three federal judges, a decorated war hero [John McCain], and a department store.” And then: “Dude, pace yourself!” Che advised. He added: “It’s sad, man. I hope he quits. I mean, Donald: Is this really how you want to spend the last two years of your life?”