There is an ongoing trend in television toward shows that rely far less on plot than on mood, that are crammed with stunning visuals and frustrating, circular dialogue. These shows often begin with pilot episodes so spectacular you can’t help but jump on board, but then they pad their seasons out as much as possible to keep the central story from moving forward too quickly. Mr. Robot, Westworld, The Young Pope, The OA, The Path, Bloodline, and Sense8 are among the series that have gone this route (some are very interesting, while others aren’t). But the latest, and most indulgent, entrant is FX’s Legion, which takes this more impressionistic approach and applies it to a comic-book show spun off from the X-Men universe.

Legion is David Haller (Dan Stevens), a man with telekinetic and telepathic abilities who was diagnosed as schizophrenic at a young age and has been in and out of institutions ever since. No one in the pilot episode ever says the word “mutant” or “X-Men,” but David was created by comics greats Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz in the pages of 1985’s New Mutants. There, he was introduced as a dangerously unstable anti-hero whose dissociative-identity disorder manifested as different abilities that he’s desperate to learn to control. The TV auteur du jour Noah Hawley, who created the FX series Fargo, has taken this strange character and turned him into something even stranger: the star of a prestige show.

Of course, comic-book heroes have become commonplace in the last 10 years, but FX’s gamble here still feels pretty unusual—even Netflix’s gritty Marvel Universe, featuring heroes like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage, has a pulpy, action-packed feel. Not so with Legion, which takes place largely in David’s mind as he tries to sort fantasy from reality, to understand what exactly he can do and which of his friends are real (and which are mental projections). It’s a heady, unusual experience, even by the yardstick of the heady, unusual television of recent years (Mr. Robot is similarly interested in the unreliability of its narrator). But though it’s different enough to deserve audience interest, Legion is too often a tiresome viewing experience.

The pilot episode, which runs over an hour without commercials, sees David being interrogated by a mysterious suit (Hamish Linklater) about an incident at the mental institution he resided in for years. David obviously possesses all kinds of weird powers—mostly the ability to move things around with his mind, usually in spectacular slow-motion—but he seems to be the last person to get the bulletin, not entirely sure if he’s just imagining all the odd things that have happened in his life, and all the shadowy government agencies chasing him.