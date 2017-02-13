In Sunday night’s episode of Homeland, Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) confronted a young American Muslim, Sekou (J. Mallory McCree), about a video he’d put online, violating the terms of the agreement she’d used to get him out of jail. Sekou had been set up by an FBI informant who encouraged his increasingly radical behavior, and Carrie was helping him, she explained, because “this whole country went stupid crazy after 9/11 and nobody knows that better than I do.”

In its past five seasons, Homeland has positioned Carrie against myriad enemies: a radicalized American Marine, al-Qaeda, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, ISIS, double agents, the warnings on the backs of prescription-drug bottles. But in season six, for the first time, the Showtime series seems to be explicitly setting up the U.S. intelligence community itself as the bad guy, with the former CIA operative now a crusader for justice. It’s a marked shift in direction for a show built on dramatic terrorist plots against the U.S., and it perhaps reveals some of Homeland’s fatigue in trying to keep up with whiplash-inducing current events. While season five—which portrayed a shocking terrorist attack on a major European city and Russian agents working within the CIA—was almost uncomfortably prescient, season six appears to be undergoing something of a crisis of conscience.

In some ways, this makes Homeland impossibly relevant (it’s hard to think of a better time to consider civil-liberties abuses against Muslims in the U.S.). In others, it illustrates the impossibility of writing a television show that aspires to interpret real-world geopolitical events through a fictional lens. Season six is set in the weeks between election day in America and the inauguration of a new president, Elizabeth Keane (Elizabeth Marvel), a groundbreaking female senator from New York. Notably absent from the narrative is a brash former reality-show star who campaigned on barring Muslim immigrants from the U.S. and arguably benefitted from a letter sent to Congress by the head of the FBI.

Also missing from the new season, at least thus far, is Russia, easily the most intriguing foreign power when it comes to the current administration. Last season on Homeland, Russia was revealed to have infiltrated the highest levels of U.S. intelligence by turning Allison Carr (Miranda Otto), the CIA station chief in Berlin, into a double agent. But the last three episodes of the new season have focused largely on Carrie’s attempts to free Sekou from an apparent FBI sting and President-Elect Keane’s intelligence briefings, in which the CIA’s Dar Adal (F. Murray Abraham) falsely informed her that Iran is working on a parallel nuclear program with North Korea, violating the terms of its 2015 deal with the U.S.