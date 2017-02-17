Why Fences Should Win the Best Picture Oscar

Nosheen Iqbal | The Guardian

“It’s theatrical cinema—the film is confined to a handful of backdrops inside the Maxson home and backyard; all the flourishes and drama unfurl from Wilson’s dense, poetic dialogue, a gift to both Washington (here as actor, director and producer) and Viola Davis, who plays Troy’s wife Rose. Washington could be on course to become one of only seven actors ever to win three acting Oscars for his showboaty turn here, but it’s Davis who is the film’s solid, steely anchor. Her performance is subtle and heartbreaking, and keeps the film from tipping into easy sentimentality.”

How Yayoi Kusama Channels Mental Illness Into art

Anna Fifeld | The Washington Post

“In 1957 she managed to get a passport and a visa, and sewed dollars into her dresses to circumvent postwar currency ­controls … Making matters worse, she found herself in abject poverty. Her bed was an old door, and she scavenged fish heads and old vegetables from dumpsters and boiled them into soup. But this situation made Kusama throw herself into her work even more. She began producing her first trademark Infinity Net paintings, huge canvases—one was 33 feet high—covered with mesmerizing waves of small loops that seemed to go on and on. ‘White nets enveloping the black dots of silent death against a pitch-dark background of nothingness,’ is how she described them.”

The True History of Fake News

Robert Darnton | The New York Review of Books

“In the long history of misinformation, the current outbreak of fake news has already secured a special place, with the president’s personal adviser, Kellyanne Conway, going so far as to invent a Kentucky massacre in order to defend a ban on travelers from seven Muslim countries. But the concoction of alternative facts is hardly rare, and the equivalent of today’s poisonous, bite-size texts and tweets can be found in most periods of history, going back to the ancients.”



Is Travel Writing Dead?

Karan Mahajan | Granta

“The estrangement that travel engenders is far more profound than the images consumed on a trip. I would prefer to see American writers who have spent significant time abroad magnifying and expounding on problems at home. Too often, a kind of travel writing—especially the novel set abroad in an exotic locale —feels like a way of allegorizing and escaping problems at home. Travel literature should go local and micro, but with international heft.”

How Sportswriting Became a Liberal Profession

Bryan Curtis | The Ringer

“Of course, labels like ‘liberal’ and ‘conservative’ don’t translate perfectly to sports. Do you have to be liberal to call Roger Goodell a tool? So maybe it’s better to put it like this: There was a time when filling your column with liberal ideas on race, class, gender, and labor policy got you dubbed a ‘sociologist.’ These days, such views are more likely to get you a job.”