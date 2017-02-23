The list of actors who have won three Oscars is vanishingly short. Walter Brennan (a character actor from Hollywood’s Golden Age), Jack Nicholson, and Daniel Day-Lewis are the only men to do it, with Meryl Streep, Katherine Hepburn (who won four), and Ingrid Bergman the only women. Awards season can be fickle, sometimes memorializing films and performances that don’t linger in the public eye, but multiple wins are rare enough that they usually cement an actor’s iconic status in the industry. This year’s Oscars are a mostly decided affair, with La La Land expected to sweep the major categories, but there’s one top award that still seems up in the air: Best Actor, for which Denzel Washington is nominated.

For months, the obvious frontrunner for the Best Actor trophy was Casey Affleck, whose work in Manchester by the Sea drew raves and a slew of critics’ awards. Washington, the director and star of August Wilson adaptation Fences, looked to be overshadowed by his co-star Viola Davis (still tipped to win for Best Supporting Actress). But the momentum shifted after Washington won the Screen Actors Guild Award to make it more of a toss-up. With every Oscar race comes a narrative, and for Denzel it’s a simple one—winning a third trophy would be an acknowledgment not just of his skill as an actor, but of the ubiquity of his stardom, which has lasted longer, and gone in more fascinating directions, than almost any of his peers.

Proof of that stardom is the simple fact that Washington made Fences, a project that has long been ignored by Hollywood because its author, August Wilson, had always insisted on hiring an African American director to adapt his Pulitzer Prize-winning play to film. In 1991, The New York Times reported on Wilson’s efforts to convince Paramount Pictures to hire someone like Spike Lee, Gordon Parks, or Charles Burnett—legendary names in the industry—and the studio’s intransigence on the issue, despite the involvement of A-lister Eddie Murphy.

In the intervening 25 years, the script bounced around the industry and was reworked by Wilson before his death in 2005. In 2009, the producer Scott Rudin offered it to Washington, who agreed but wanted to mount it as a Broadway revival first. Even after the play’s short Broadway run in 2010, it took years for Washington (who had directed two other films, Antwone Fisher and The Great Debaters) to make the movie, and what he produced feels reverent and intimate. Fences is a hallowed piece of playwriting, and the film radiates respect for Wilson’s words, stripping away almost everything (from elaborate sets to camera movements) to live in its long, winding monologues and shocking, dense bursts of exposition and plot.