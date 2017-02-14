The announcement was also made, in another #historic move, while Rachel remains as one of the final four women vying for Nick’s heart on the current season of The Bachelor. So the franchise, on Monday, spoiled itself. But the franchise also, on Monday, spoiled itself. All that high-five-ing to #history may have been enigmatic, but it was also decidedly ironic, especially considering the length of time it took Fleiss and his fellow realitymongers to cast a person of color as a star of their show. There’s a statute of limitations for such self-congratulation, and it’s one The Bachelor long ago surpassed. As Deadline summed it up: “There have been 21 editions of The Bachelor since it launched in March of 2002, including the edition now on the air. There have been 12 editions of spinoff The Bachelorette. That’s more than 30 missed opportunities over about 15 years to cast an African American in a lead role….” Rachel is both way, way better than the show and yet game, nonetheless, to be part of it. More than 30 missed opportunities. Fleiss’s smugness in spite of those, and ABC’s more generally, was precisely what UnREAL was satirizing, with varying degrees of success, in its “black Suitor” plot line. The Bachelor franchise is regressive in many ways, from its marriage-plot-centrism to its vaguely Darwinian premises to its cheerful sidestepping of its cast members’ jobs and lives and intellects. (The Bachelor once identified a woman contestant as a “Chicken Enthusiast” and two others as, simply, “Twin.”) The show’s track record with race, however, has been the most cringe-worthy element within a show that offers many reasons to cringe. The Bachelor, vaguely aware of its obligations to reflect the world beyond its borders, has long paid lip service to an extremely superficial notion of diversity; it has also long established that the contestants who make it to the hometown dates and the Fantasy Suites and the golden-houred, Neil Lane-assisted proposals of marriage—the contestants who, in The Bachelor’s moral universe, are Here for the Right Reasons and, thus, Deserving of Love—will be monochromatic.

During Ben’s season of The Bachelor, the show’s 20th, many fans were hoping that Jubilee Sharpe, who stood out from her fellow contestants not just because she was a war veteran, but also because she was funny and awkward and authentic within a show that doesn’t always prize those things, would become the first Bachelorette of color. It was not to be, for the reasons that all things, within Fleiss’s franchise, will or will not be: The producers decided against her. They chose, instead, JoJo Fletcher. WATCH: @TheRachLindsay in studio after becoming the first African-American 'Bachelorette:' https://t.co/FjxO19SzFH #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/N5M3OZINoY — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 14, 2017 And now, finally, it’s Rachel. And she will be, very likely, a fantastic Bachelorette: She is gorgeous, as all the women who take that role will be, but she is also smart and driven and funny and compassionate. She has, perhaps above all, adopted an attitude toward the show’s proceedings that manages to be at once aware of The Bachelor’s varied absurdities and, also, embracing of them. Rachel is both way, way better than the show and game, nonetheless, to be part of it, which is, for a Bachelorette star, a very good combination. Plus, her dad is a federal judge, and, she has told Nick, a man who expects that her dates will refer to him as “sir”—so next season’s hometown dates, you can fairly predict, will be amazing.