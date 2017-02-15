A Cure for Wellness opens with a foreboding shot of a nightmarish edifice looming over the viewer at a canted angle. It’s not the creepy Swiss sanatorium where most of Gore Verbinski’s demented new film is set. No, it’s a Manhattan skyscraper, where a stressed-out office worker (Craig Wroe) takes a drink from the water cooler, then violently keels over and dies from a heart attack as the score thuds and groans furiously. Verbinski (Pirates of the Caribbean, The Ring) has never been a subtle filmmaker, but even by his standards A Cure for Wellness is bold—an epically long, giddily violent piece of Gothic storytelling, crammed to the gills with beautiful camerawork, obvious symbolism, and lots and lots of eels.

That Manhattan office is also the workplace of Lockhart (Dane DeHaan), a young executive who seems well on his way toward collapsing at his desk. The pale, drawn employee constantly chewing on nicotine gum is a role suited to the twitchy DeHaan, who has the look of someone in need of a serious spa day. With his co-worker dead, Lockhart is tapped to travel to Switzerland and retrieve the company’s CEO, who has retreated to a mysterious sanatorium and promised never to return to the empty life of big-city business.

Who can blame him? Verbinski shoots New York as a bleak, drab underworld. The “wellness spa” that Lockhart travels to—nestled in the Swiss Alps, conveniently located miles from any proper civilization (or cellphone signal)—is a comparative paradise. But, of course, all is not well atop the mountain, despite the stunning vistas. Like everyone else there, Lockhart is a person of means, summoned by some unspeakable force, to be “cured” of his modern woes. Though Verbinski and his co-writer Justin Haythe take plenty of time to unravel the dark secrets of the spa, they are not coy about its overall malevolence. From the second he walks in, the trap is sprung.

But it’s hard not to root for his comeuppance. It’s why Verbinski begins with the big scary city, and it’s why he’s decided to make a film in which the protagonist is an irritable jerk, barking at orderlies and demanding that his boss be produced at once, so that he can be dragged by his ear back to New York. Lockhart only half-listens as his driver tells him the history of the spa, built on the site of a castle that was destroyed by angry villagers when its lord was caught kidnapping people for nefarious purposes. Lockhart absentmindedly signs any form that’s put in front of him, and when offered a tall glass of the spa’s famed water by the ominous Dr. Heinreich Volmer (Jason Isaacs), he happily sucks it down.