Christo, the artist famous for wrapping the Reichstag, erecting orange gates in Central Park, and running miles of fabric fence through Sonoma County ranch-land, has thrown in the towel. He told the New York Times this week that he is abandoning Over the River, his plan to drape a canopy over 6 miles of Colorado’s Arkansas River, as a protest against President Donald Trump. “I use my own money and my own work and my own plans because I like to be totally free,” Christo told the Times. “And here now, the federal government is our landlord. They own the land. I can’t do a project that benefits this landlord.” Rags Over the Arkansas River sounded a prompt triumphant note. The organization, which exists exclusively to oppose the artwork planned by Christo and his late-partner, Jeanne-Claude, declared their 18-year mission accomplished. The end of Over the River means the end of the road for Christo and Jeanne-Claude, at least in the U.S.: It was the couple’s last work planned here, their final collaboration in a career of public, socially engaged artworks stretching back 50 years.

Christo’s decision to renege on this final work is the most dramatic example yet of an artist action against President Trump. Earlier this month, the mercurial photographer Richard Prince disavowed a portrait he made of Ivanka Trump (based on a selfie from the First Daughter’s own Instagram account), claiming that he had returned the $36,000 he received from Trump for the piece. Dozens of artists, curators, and cultural workers joined a strike on January 20, the day of President Trump’s inauguration. Christo’s strike may stand alone, however, as an example of an action that truly redacts an artwork from the world, not just notionally. Over the River was a work in progress: One federal lawsuit remained in the way of the artist’s plan to suspend 1,000 silvery fabric panels in stretches over a 42-mile span of the Arkansas River. The work had overcome several obstacles, most recently in January 2015, when a federal district court upheld a U.S. Bureau of Land Management decision to allow the project to proceed. In the divisive world of Christo and Jeanne-Claude, the civic debates were always the locus of their art. Running Fence, a 1978 film by Albert and David Maysles—documentarians who chronicled the artists’ works—showcases the many community hearings that served as the pair’s secret medium. The film showed the absurd lengths to which the artists went to persuade skeptical (and sometimes hostile) California ranchers to let them hang 24.5 miles of white nylon fabric in an undulating line drawn inland from the Pacific Ocean. Christo and Jeanne-Claude spent 4 years convincing the ranchers why they should bother; the final consummation of the project, Running Fence, ran its course for just two weeks in 1976.