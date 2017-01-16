Toni Erdmann is a tough film to explain. It aims to confound, to discombobulate, to make you laugh and wonder what exactly you think is so amusing—to re-evaluate things, in short. That’s the goal of both the film and the title character, a parody persona adopted by an eccentric divorced dad to both repel, and earn the love of, his disapproving daughter. Maren Ade’s comedy sounds actively repellent on paper—it’s from Germany (not a country that produces a lot of crossover comedies), it’s nearly three hours long, and it centers in part on the westernization of Europe’s eastern bloc by insidious, but bland, capitalist consultants. So why is it so unbelievably funny and heartwarming?

It’s because Toni Erdmann is legitimately unlike any comedy I had ever seen before, as hyperbolic as that may sound. Describe it in passing, and it might sound like many a fuzzy Hollywood affair, a tale of a prankster father and straight-laced daughter learning to reconnect (in fact, its rumored American remake may well end up in that lane). But Toni Erdmann draws so much of its humor from refusing to cut away from a scene that might seem irrelevant or boring, or to land on an easy punchline. It’s some new, evolved form of awkward comedy that doesn’t strive to make the audience wince, but rather lives in every joyously strange, unsettling moment.

To summarize the plot of Toni Erdmann would be to spoil some of its juicy surprises. It would also take a while, since Ade’s film is not only very long, but also steeped in tiny details, taking stock of two people’s day-to-day lives with occasional flourishes of absurdity. It follows Winfried Conradi (Peter Simonischek), a divorced music teacher living in Germany with a penchant for old-fashioned pranks, often involving a set of ridiculous fake teeth and other wild costumes.

Winfried is semi-estranged from his daughter Ines (Sandra Hüller), a high-powered business consultant currently posted in Bucharest, Romania, where she’s assisting in the creeping privatization of the country’s oil industry. He decides to visit her and be his usual annoying self, confusing her co-workers and clients with his pranks and generally serving as a bother. After a while (this is a long movie, so it really is a while), he leaves, and rather than follow him back to Germany, the film lingers with Ines, steeping the audience in the particulars of her job and her inter-office politics for another 20 minutes or so.