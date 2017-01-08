The Hollywood Foreign Press lavished attention on Hollywood-set musical La La Land, which won a record seven Golden Globes at the ceremony that kicks off the final stretch of the Oscar campaign every year. La La Land exited the night with trophies for its stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, as well as two for its writer-director Damien Chazelle, though its clean sweep was slightly overshadowed by the triumph of Moonlight, a small-budget independent film about the adolescence of an African-American boy in Miami, which took Best Picture (Drama) as the last award of the night.

La La Land and Moonlight have been tipped as the two contenders to beat at the Academy Awards, which will announce its nominations later this month, but it was clear who the 90-member Hollywood Foreign Press Association preferred. La La Land took Best Director and Best Screenplay along with Best Original Score, Best Song (“City of Stars”), Best Actor and Actress, and Best Picture (Comedy or Musical). Moonlight was otherwise shut out, including an especially surprising loss for its supporting actor Mahershala Ali—that award, the first of the night, went to Aaron Taylor-Johnson for Nocturnal Animals. On the TV side, acclaimed new shows Atlanta and The Crown were the biggest winners; the often Euro-centric Globes also gave four awards to BBC miniseries The Night Manager and named French legend Isabelle Huppert Best Actress in a Drama for Paul Verhoeven’s controversial film Elle.

In general, the Globes were true to form—slightly ramshackle but high-energy (it helps that the audience gets to drink), with some standout speeches (including Meryl Streep’s lifetime achievement award and Viola Davis’s trophy for Best Supporting Actress in Fences) and some slightly more head-scratching moments. While last year’s master of ceremonies, Ricky Gervais, was intent on attacking the egos of the gathered showbiz elite, this year NBC brought on Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, a much gentler comic who began the show with an elaborate musical spoof of La La Land and otherwise largely stayed out of sight.

As the film awards rolled on, the ubiquity of La La Land began to overwhelm. Its wins for its music were hardly surprising, and nor was the anointing of Stone and Gosling (both of whom competed in the less crowded Comedy/Musical category). But Chazelle’s triumphs in both Best Director and Best Screenplay were unexpected, especially the latter—a category that would be an obvious place to recognize more dialogue-heavy films like Manchester by the Sea or Moonlight. As La La Land’s victors continued to ascend the stage, they repeatedly spoke on how “daring” the film’s production was, since studios don’t make many original musicals anymore, touting it as a celebration of “dreamers” everywhere.