A man, lost at sea, washes up on an island. Upon exploration, it proves to be uninhabited except for the occasional sea lion and a delightful platoon of curious sand crabs. Over time, the man builds a raft out of bamboo and once again braves the sea. But his craft is bumped by an unseen creature in the water and shatters. He tries a second time, with the same outcome; and a third, in which he discovers that the intransigent animal is an enormous red turtle that seems not to want him to leave the island.

Thus opens The Red Turtle, by the Dutch animator Michaël Dudok de Wit, and I would be remiss if I were to reveal precisely what happens next. Suffice to say that the man finds a woman, they have a child, and they face hardships together. The film that unfolds from these simple premises is spare, elegant, and profoundly moving, an evocative examination of the cycles of life, human and animal alike.

This is the first feature film by Dudok de Wit, whose Father and Daughter won the Oscar for Best Animated Short in 2001. That film caught the attention of the legendary animator Hayao Miyazaki (Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, The Wind Rises), and in 2008 he proposed that the studio he co-founded, Studio Ghibli, assist Dudok de Wit in developing a feature.