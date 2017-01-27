Don’t Miss
Remembering Mary Tyler Moore—David Sims looks back on the inimitable career of the actress, who died this week aged 80.
Film
The Oscar Nominations: La La Land, Moonlight, and Arrival Dominate—David Sims analyzes all the major contenders at this year’s Academy Awards.
I, Daniel Blake Satirizes a Brutal Bureaucracy—David Sims watches Ken Loach’s Kafkaesque new movie, which follows the story of one man navigating Britain’s welfare system.
Deciphering the Bizarre Twist Ending of Split—David Sims unpacks the final scene of M. Night Shyamalan’s newest movie.
There Are No Easy Answers in Beware the Slenderman—Lenika Cruz delves into the unsettling HBO documentary, which follows the case of two Wisconsin girls who stabbed their friend.
A Marriage Crumbles in the Gripping Iranian Drama The Salesman—David Sims praises the latest film from the Oscar-winning director Asghar Farhadi.
The Elegant Simplicity of The Red Turtle—Christopher Orr reviews the beautifully sparse new film from the Oscar-winning animator Michaël Dudok de Wit.
How Amazon Got a Best Picture Oscar Nomination—David Sims explains why the tech giant is the first online streaming service to receive an Academy Award nod.
Indie Films to Look Forward to in 2017—David Sims casts an eye on all the exciting, smaller-scale movies coming to cinemas in the new year.
Theater
Roe: Can a Play Influence the Abortion Debate?—Sophie Gilbert analyzes a new production about the legendary Supreme Court case, which opens during a time of renewed uncertainty over a woman’s right to choose.
Women’s March on Washington
The Inauguration, and the Counter-Inauguration—Megan Garber follows the Women’s March on Washington, a protest that in its own way marked a peaceful transition of power.
How Madonna Gave Trump Ammo With a Cry for Peace—Spencer Kornhaber discusses the pop star’s controversial comments during a speech at the Women’s March on Washington.
Television
Saturday Night Live Faces Off Against the Trump Presidency—Sophie Gilbert recaps the sketch show’s first episode of the new administration.
In Praise of Corinne, The Bachelor’s Human Conspiracy Theory—Megan Garber deciphers the reality show’s most enigmatic contestant.
The Divine Comedy Within The Young Pope—Spencer Kornhaber unravels the humor of the new HBO show starring Jude Law.
Losing Faith in The Path, Hulu’s Cult-Set Drama—Sophie Gilbert points to why the show may prove everything that’s wrong with streaming TV.
Media
On Pitying Melania—Megan Garber sifts through all the memes, jokes, and fan fictions surrounding the first lady.
Music
The Month in Music About Loving Your Fellow Human—Spencer Kornhaber listens to new albums by The xx, Japandroids, and Austra that imagine personal and political utopias.
Escape to the Future With Missy Elliott and Jamiroquai—Spencer Kornhaber discusses the sci-fi visions of two music-video legends, who returned with new songs and accompanying visuals.
Books
1984 Isn’t the Only Book Enjoying a Revival—Sophie Gilbert analyzes some of the titles that have had a popular spike over the past year, in the wake of a divisive election.
The Book That Bettered America—Megan Garber traces the significance of Charles Darwin’s theory of natural selection to American evolution, as explained by Randal Fuller’s latest book.
Art
Why Christo Cancelled an Epic Public Artwork—Kriston Capps expands on how the artist’s decision to abandon his expansive Arkansas River project is the latest, biggest creative protest against Trump.