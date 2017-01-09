This article contains spoilers through the most recent episode of Sherlock, “The Lying Detective.”

Last week, writing about the first episode of the fourth season of Sherlock, “The Six Thatchers,” I complained about the treatment of women in Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss’s BBC show, and bemoaned how the loss of Mary (Amanda Abbington) meant there were no complex female characters left. I was dismissive of the depths of Mrs. Hudson (Una Stubbs), characterizing her as a former stripper and cartel moll. And I suggested that one fix for the show might be if John’s mysterious “E” turned out to be Sherlock Holmes’s sister, but then assumed Moffat wouldn’t be forward-thinking enough to write that storyline. After watching “The Lying Detective,” I feel compelled to wholeheartedly apologize: to Sherlock, to Moffat, and, most grovelingly, to Mrs. Hudson.

“The Lying Detective” was publicized as a story about Culverton Smith (Toby Jones) a brash businessman and television personality whom Sherlock had reason to believe was also “the most dangerous, despicable human being I’ve ever encountered,” and who turned out to be a serial killer hiding in plain sight. But there was another, more intriguing antagonist also hiding in plain sight throughout the episode, revealed to be Eurus (Sian Brooke), who’d masqueraded first as John’s paramour on the bus in “The Six Thatchers,” then as his new therapist, and then finally as Culverton Smith’s daughter. “Amazing the times a man doesn’t really look at your face,” she told John. “Did you ever stop to think that Sherlock’s secret brother might be Sherlock’s secret sister?”

The existence of Eurus has been alluded to in a few past episodes, with Mycroft seemingly hinting at another Holmes sibling. “I’m not given to outbursts of brotherly compassion: You know what happened to the other one,” he said at the end of “His Last Vow.” In the same episode, Sherlock told John that Mycroft used to scare him with stories about the “east wind, this terrifying force that lays waste to all in its path. Seeks out the unworthy and plucks them from the earth.” Eurus told John that her parents named her after the east wind, implying Mycroft has long been aware of her (potentially destructive) existence, even if Sherlock hasn’t.

It’s a fascinating twist for the show, setting up Eurus as the potential big bad of the fourth season, just as Moriarty loomed over the first two, and Mary ended up being the secret antagonist of the third. Eurus, like Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes, is clearly a master of disguise, transforming herself into different women so efficiently that even John can’t recognize her (in Conan Doyle’s stories, Watson was forever having encounters with strangers who ultimately turned out to be Holmes). She’s possibly homicidal, threatening to “put a hole” in John’s face before pulling out a gun. And she’s also possibly working for (the deceased) Moriarty, leaving a secret “Miss Me?” message on the note she left behind (while pretending to be Smith’s daughter) at Sherlock’s apartment.