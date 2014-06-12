“Welcome to fuckyoupalooze,” El-P offers on Run the Jewels 3, and it might as well be the album’s alternate title. Since the initial 2013 team-up of the rappers Killer Mike and El-P, Run the Jewels have built a rep as fierce protest musicians, but their work is best understood as an omnidirectional middle finger. Over the course of their latest release, they threaten nuns, bunny rabbits, “moms from jazzercise,” and general politeness: “I don’t know how to not spit like a lout,” El-P says, adding, “I’ll spill a pound of my kids on your couch.”

It would seem like a good moment for loutish spitting, given the tenor of online discourse and given the locker-room-talker headed to the Oval Office. Not long ago, Run the Jewels came across as total outsiders, with the smart sorrowful conscience of Atlanta’s Killer Mike and the sci-fi agitation of Brooklyn’s El-P combining for a vibe out of step with the rap mainstream and much of American popular culture. But lately their finely detailed, burn-it-down bombast seems strangely on-trend: In style if not in substance, they indulge the rush of giddy, combative pessimism on the rise for both sides of the ideological spectrum.

To be clear, they stand firmly on the left side of that spectrum. El-P stopped wearing red hats because of Donald Trump; Killer Mike worked as a Bernie Sanders surrogate. But Mike also opposed Hillary Clinton throughout the general election, saying she was “the same” as her opponent and alternately issuing “stay the fuck home” and “vote locally” messages to black people in the campaign’s final days. He’s possibly the leading cultural champion of the anti-status-quo mindset that took such a hold on portions of the traditional Democratic base that it may have swung the election, and he’s not softening now. “Choose the lesser of the evil people, and the devil still gon’ win,” he raps. “It could all be over tomorrow, kill our masters and start again.”

The fantasy of erasing the powerful and starting society again, of justice achieved through total rupture, has always been essential to the thrill of Run the Jewels’ music. It’s in the mechanized warfare of El-P’s production, where gunmetal-grey textures click and clack over propulsion recalling The Prodigy’s angry breakbeats. It’s in the us-vs.-everyone verbal teamwork creating rhyme patterns and line-lengths that are complementary, often-changing, and out of step with what you’re hearing elsewhere. And it’s in the free-questing lyrics that swirl raunch and introspection and agitprop.