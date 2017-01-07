Paterson (Adam Driver) is a bus driver who lives in Paterson, New Jersey. He lives a sedate domestic life with his wife Laura (Golshifteh Farahani) and their dog Marvin, an unflappable English bulldog. At work, he writes careful lines of poetry in a notebook; when he gets home, he takes Marvin for a walk and stops at a local bar for one drink. It’s a prescribed existence, but not an unhappy one. In Jim Jarmusch’s new movie Paterson, there’s no major action day to day, but magic is constantly bleeding in from around the edges.

Paterson is an extraordinarily humane film about the creative process, told on the smallest scale possible. It moves at the pace of life (in other words, slowly), but like all the best works of quiet realism, it builds narrative momentum as it goes on. It’s a portrait of a person’s daily routine that’s deeply felt and remarkably powerful, one where even mundane conversations can seem loaded with meaning. Jarmusch is the rare director who can actually ground the audience in a character’s point of view, letting you see through his or her eyes. As a result, Paterson emerges as a person who takes the world on its terms and delights in its details; this is a film blessed with a similarly utopian outlook.

The magic of Paterson lies in its discovery of poetry on the margins and in the ordinary. Jarmusch’s last film Only Lovers Left Alive was another languid portrait of mundanity in a faded American city, but it concerned immortal vampires whiling away the time in Detroit. In that movie, Jarmusch was exploring the lives of jaded artists who are unmoved by every piece of art around them. Meanwhile, Paterson finds inspiration in the smallest things, like a box of matches or an overheard snippet of bar talk.

If there’s any tension at all to the film, it’s in Paterson’s intense privacy. He’s soft-spoken and mild-mannered, and lacks close friends outside of his wife and his local bartender Doc (Barry Shabaka Henley). He keeps his poetry, which he jots in notebooks on his lunch break, in his basement. Laura gently encourages him to share it with the world, but both she and the audience understand that’s not really the purpose of his writing. There’s something elemental to Paterson’s artistry that Jarmusch is trying to help the audience understand; this is not a tale of a successful poet, but rather a celebration of that indefinable spark that exists in everyone, in some way or another.