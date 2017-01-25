Mary Tyler Moore was a sitcom star who redefined what a sitcom could be, both onscreen and behind it. She was an actress who became a producer, a Hollywood mogul who worked hard to change her industry. Moore, who died Wednesday at the age of 80, was a TV icon in the 1960s and ’70s whose on-screen persona radically changed with the times she lived in and helped set new benchmarks for America’s image of the working woman. She died of cardiopulmonary arrest in Greenwich, Connecticut, after contracting pneumonia.

Born in Brooklyn in 1936, Moore began her Hollywood career as a dancer in television commercials in the late ’50s, before landing bit parts on various serialized dramas. In 1961, she was cast as Laura in The Dick Van Dyke Show, Carl Reiner’s showbiz sitcom about Rob Petrie (Dick Van Dyke), the head writer for a TV variety show. Moore was the definitive image of the harried, though supportive, sitcom wife of the early 1960s, a restrictive role that she nonetheless managed to stand out in. The Dick Van Dyke Show emphasized slapstick physical comedy; Moore and Van Dyke, who both came up in Hollywood as dancers, were rare comic talents who invented many of the vaudevillian aspects of the sitcom pratfall.

Moore was 24 when she was cast in The Dick Van Dyke Show, which ended in 1966 after 158 episodes. In 1964, when she won her first of two Emmy Awards for her performance on the show, she joked in her acceptance speech, “I know this will never happen again.” (She would go on to defy that prediction a total of five times.) In 1969, Moore and her second husband Grant Tinker formed the TV production company MTM Enterprises, and hired James L. Brooks and Allan Burns to create a sitcom focused on her. The Mary Tyler Moore Show launched on CBS in 1970 and ran for seven seasons, and to this day remains a foundational work for the medium, establishing comedic (and dramatic) tropes that helped revolutionize what the still-young medium could accomplish.

As Mary Richards, Moore was an unusual female character for America in the early ’70s: a single woman who, at the age of 30, moves to Minneapolis for a job at a local TV news station after being jilted by her longtime boyfriend. It was seen by studios as a gamble—that an actress so ensconced in the public eye as a married woman could play a single, independent one (in the initial pitch, Mary Richards was divorced, which was altered to satisfy nervous executives).