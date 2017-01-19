Catchers are involved in every play of a baseball game. Good ones can embody the qualities of their teams, and great ones can embody the qualities of their eras. Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez, elected on Wednesday to the 2017 class of the Baseball Hall of Fame, belongs to the latter camp. Rodríguez is one of the undisputed best of all time at his position, and nobody who watched him play will forget the sight of him: his quickness and precision behind the plate, his uninvolved but effective swing, and most of all his otherworldly throwing arm.

For the better part of the 1990s and 2000s, trying to steal a base against Rodríguez ranked among the more foolish things a player could attempt on a field. Those runners bold or silly enough to try would get a close look at a process whose familiarity did nothing to dull its excitement. Rodríguez would snap his glove around the incoming pitch, jump to his feet, and send the ball blazing right to the second baseman’s glove. Watching him throw was like watching a meteor land in a teacup.

The 2017 Hall of Fame class is rounded out by two other inductees—the slugger Jeff Bagwell and the leadoff man extraordinaire Tim Raines, both fine players rightly beloved by fans in Houston and Montreal—but Rodríguez stands apart. It is not just that his numbers astound, though they do; over a 21-year career playing mostly for the Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers, Rodríguez caught more games than anyone else ever has (2,427), tallied 2,844 base hits, knocked 311 homers, nabbed 661 would-be base-stealers, and won the 1999 MVP award and one World Series, in 2003 with the Florida Marlins. Rodríguez also seemed to distill the qualities of his time.

For reasons ranging from the strategic to the chemical, baseball during Rodríguez’s era was stronger and faster—bigger—than ever before. Home runs flew higher and more often, and pitchers lit up radar guns. Just as the happy-go-lucky Yankee backstop Yogi Berra stood in for the halcyon midcentury and Johnny Bench starred in the Cincinnati Reds-dominated ’70s, Rodríguez seemed to personify his period of the sport. He hit like few catchers ever had, batting above .300 for eight straight seasons in his prime, and threw like nobody before him. He brought the bold style permeating the game to its most essential position.