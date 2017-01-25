With all the discussion of this year’s Oscar nominees—which embraced a more diverse range of performers and stories—another big industry change went largely unremarked on: the first Best Picture nomination for a film distributed by a streaming service. The movie? Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan’s weighty, if darkly funny drama about a Massachusetts family dealing with tragedies in their present and past. If you were unaware that Manchester was available on streaming media, that’s because it’s not—yet. Though acquired by Amazon when it debuted at Sundance last year, the film got a proper theatrical release last November and has grossed an extremely healthy $39 million at the domestic box office so far.

Over the last few years, streaming networks (particularly Netflix and Amazon) primarily known for their TV output have strived to make inroads into the film world with splashy acquisitions. But only Amazon’s approach has really worked, earning a total of six Oscar nominations this month for Manchester by the Sea—Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Original Screenplay. Unlike Netflix, Amazon has quickly built up a reputation in terms of prestige because it gives its films actual theatrical runs, rather than treating the cinema experience as an afterthought.

Since moving into movie production, Amazon’s approach has been to mostly work with established independent filmmakers, leveraging whatever clout comes with their name recognition. This began with Spike Lee’s Chi-Raq in 2015, followed by Whit Stillman’s Love & Friendship, Nicolas Winding Refn’s The Neon Demon, Todd Solondz’s Wiener-Dog, Woody Allen’s Café Society, and Jim Jarmusch’s Paterson this year. In each case, Amazon partnered with a theatrical distributor to release the films nationwide before premiering them on Amazon Prime a few months later, where they can be streamed for free by subscribers.

It’s an approach filmmakers will always prefer, and, in most cases, one that helps spread the word about their movies. Love & Friendship was undoubtedly a niche property—an acidic adaptation of Jane Austen’s novella Lady Susan replete with Stillman’s typically florid, dense dialogue. But a slowly expanding release in May made it the biggest indie hit of 2016; it ended up grossing $14 million, the most for any movie that never reached more than 800 screens nationwide. A streaming network might balk at such success, because it cuts into the viewership one might hope for at home. But Amazon has so far struck the right balance, garnering appropriate hype for its films before they’re available to stream.