This article spoils the entire plot, and twist ending, of Split.

M. Night Shyamalan is a writer and director who is legendarily fond of the surprise twist ending. It was a stunt that made his career with his third film, The Sixth Sense, in 1999, turning a small-scale ghost story into a word-of-mouth smash hit that dominated the box office for an entire summer. He’s deployed it over and over throughout his career, to arguably diminishing returns, before dropping it entirely. But recently, as he’s dipped back into the horror genre that put his name on the map, he’s brought back his favorite gimmick, and his new film Split has a final reveal that is too bonkers not to discuss; one that redefines the overall thrust of the film, and that ends up referring back to his larger oeuvre in an unconventional way.

Shyamalan has always enjoyed playing with broad genre tropes—The Sixth Sense is a ghost story, Unbreakable is a superhero movie, Signs an alien invasion film, Lady in the Water an outlandish piece of high fantasy. Split takes two traditional premises and mashes them together: Three girls get kidnapped and locked in a basement by the villainous Kevin, and he (James McAvoy) turns out to have a heightened, fictionalized version of dissociative identity disorder, housing 23 “distinct personalities” in one body and warning that a terrifying 24th personality is on the way. The film plays out as tense thriller more than jumpy horror, as Casey (Anya Taylor-Joy) tries to negotiate her way to freedom by playing the personalities off of each other.

Split plays around with themes of mental illness and trauma in a very schlocky manner, and the patience you might have for that will vary wildly from viewer to viewer. But it’s the final minutes of the film that are sure to prompt the most head-scratching debate, as Kevin’s monstrous “beast” personality finally emerges and he begins rampaging around the city, able to crawl the walls and seemingly invulnerable to attack. It’s suddenly like something out of a comic book: Kevin monologues to himself about his newly developed power, and professes an outlook for humanity where only those like him—people who have suffered deep trauma—are worthy of survival.

Then we cut to a local diner, where news of Kevin is spreading on the television, with reporters giving him his very own villainous name, “The Horde.” A customer remarks that it reminds them of another person, “that guy in the wheelchair,” not recalling his name. The camera then pans over to David Dunn (Bruce Willis), who grunts, “Mr. Glass,” before taking a sip of his coffee and leaving. Dunn, in case you forgot (and, one assumes, most filmgoers have), is the lead character of Shyamalan’s 2000 film Unbreakable, a bleak subversion of the superhero genre that has since then become one of his best-remembered films (Mr. Glass was its Lex Luthor-like villain, a wheelchair-bound, brittle-boned mastermind played by Samuel L. Jackson).