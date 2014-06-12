Toward the end of Bright Lights: Starring Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, Reynolds rests on a couch, frail but sparkling after receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Screen Actors Guild. “There’s no business like show business,” she says. Fisher, resting her head on her mother’s shoulder, senses an opportunity. “You know what, I have to say something,” she says, perfectly deadpan. “Everything about it is appealing.” Reynolds frowns intently, and joins in. “Nowhere can you get that special feeling.” The pair work through the impromptu skit, perfectly serious, and perfectly in sync.

There are moments like this peppered throughout Bright Lights, a documentary by Alexis Bloom and Fisher Stevens airing Saturday on HBO that captures the forceful personalities and extraordinary charisma of both women, and their fierce but complex love for one another. The film debuted at the Cannes Film Festival last year, and was originally scheduled to air in March, but was moved up after Fisher and Reynolds died at the end of 2016, just a day apart. Given the context, it functions as an adoring tribute to the two performers, but it’s also a snapshot of the kind of relationship documentarians dream about: two eccentric, outgoing personalities, living in almost too-close proximity, recalling their glory days. Part- Grey Gardens, part-Baby Jane without the malice, Bright Lights is endlessly charming and sometimes deeply moving.

It helps that Reynolds and Fisher are such perfect representatives of their respective Hollywood generations, the first a disciplined, controlled product of the studio system, and the second a messier, unfiltered, unflinchingly honest star, whose candor about her mental-health and addiction issues made her achievements more tangible. Bright Lights gets most of its scenes from Fisher, following her to London, to a Star Wars convention, and around her house, with its quirky decor and errant artifacts (a Princess Leia sex doll, a suitcase named Robert). Reynold’s moments are more discreet, more choreographed. But her wit is razor-sharp, and her harmony with Fisher completely in tune. “I share everything with my daughter, especially the check,” she remarks in one scene.

The film’s structure is loose, almost nonexistent, and its main arc seems to be Fisher’s concern for her mother’s health, which comes across now as sharply poignant. Reynolds continues to book performances, which wear her out, so Fisher accompanies her to a cavernous hall in Connecticut and to a shopworn casino in Vegas, where Reynolds zips across the floor on a motor scooter, almost unrecognizable. “You’ve heard of a tsunami, see, she’s tsu-mommy,” Fisher quips early in the movie. The pair live in separate houses within the same Beverly Hills estate, but they’re a constant presence in each other’s lives. “I usually come to her,” Fisher explains, walking across the lawn clutching a cheese soufflé she’s baked for her mother. “I always come to her.” (“That is a beautiful puff,” Reynolds exclaims when she tastes the wares.)