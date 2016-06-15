Over the last two weeks, The Atlantic delved into some of the most interesting films of the year by examining a single, noteworthy moment and unpacking what it says about 2016. Today: Andrea Arnold’s American Honey. This will be the final installment of the “And, Scene” series, which can be found in its entirety here. If someone had told me a year ago that one of the most alluring cinema images of 2016 would be a ponytailed Shia LaBeouf dancing on a supermarket checkout counter, I might have scoffed. But Andrea Arnold’s American Honey is a film that exists to refocus its audience’s view of things, ripping us from the theater and jamming us into an environment, and a part of the country, that we might not fully understand. One of the most visually electrifying films of the year, American Honey was also my personal favorite. Nothing crystalized its unique and surprising appeal more than the idea that an exiled marquee idol could worm his way back into moviegoers’ hearts by behaving obnoxiously.

As Rihanna’s “We Found Love” blares on the K-Mart speaker system early in the film, the teenager Star (newcomer Sasha Lane) spots Jake (LaBeouf) from across the store and is immediately intrigued. Jake is clad in gray suit pants held up by suspenders and a short-sleeved button down, and his prominent, braided rat-tail is slung over one shoulder, but he radiates a strange sort of movie-star charisma all the same. The scene plays out like a childish flirtation—Star sticks out her tongue at him, he replies in kind, then starts dancing along to Rihanna, eventually jumping on top of a conveyer belt and leading those around him in dance. Much like my last pick for this series, Hell or High Water, American Honey is not subtle about the message it’s trying to get across. “We found love in a hopeless place,” Rihanna croons as Star looks on at Jake; seduced, she follows him into the parking lot where he offers her an opportunity to escape her depressing life in Oklahoma. Star is gorgeous and charming, but also hostile and defensive. She’s seeking any kind of escape, but has no idea how to chart a path to the future she wants. Taking Jake up on his offer, she joins his “mag crew,” tearing around Middle America in a van with other misfits, selling magazine subscriptions door-to-door and crashing in motels along the way.