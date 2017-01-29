Mahershala Ali converted to Islam 17 years ago. His mother, an ordained minister, “didn’t do backflips” when he called to tell her the news, the actor recalled in his acceptance speech at Sunday’s SAG Awards, where he won Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his work in Moonlight. “But I tell you now, we put things to the side, and I’m able to see her, she’s able to see me—we love each other, the love has grown, and that stuff is minutiae,” Ali said.

It was a powerful, personal sentiment on a night that carried a topical charge, one where most of the winning actors (and some of the presenters) took the opportunity to speak on the politics of the moment, particularly President Donald Trump’s sweeping, restrictive executive order on immigration, which targeted citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations, as well as refugees. “What I’ve learned from working on Moonlight is, we see what happens when you persecute people. They fold into themselves,” Ali told the SAG audience, which responded with cheers and applause. “There’s an opportunity to see the texture of that person, the characteristics that make them unique. And then there’s an opportunity to go to war about it, and to say that that person is different than me, and I don’t like you, so let’s battle.”

In Moonlight, Ali plays Juan, a local drug dealer who shelters and mentors a young gay boy he finds hiding from bullies in an abandoned Miami building. The film has a humane message of looking beyond stereotype and prejudice, directed at both its characters and its audience. Ali distilled that message in his speech and tried to emphasize compassion as he addressed current events. While many a Hollywood awards ceremony in the past has featured political comment, Sunday night was notable for just how pervasive the sense of dissent toward the Trump administration’s recent actions was on the part of the winners.

Sarah Paulson, who won for playing Marcia Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, urged viewers to donate to the ACLU “to protect rights and liberties of people across this country.” Bryan Cranston, who won his fifth SAG trophy for his performance as Lyndon Johnson in All the Way, said that the 36th president might have some typically colorful advice for the 45th: “Something he said often, as a form of encouragement and a cautionary tale: ‘Just don’t piss in the soup that all of us got to eat.’”