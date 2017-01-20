In a scene early on in 20th Century Women, Dorothea (Annette Bening) helps her son construct a birthday cake in the kitchen, plugging candles into a mess of whipped cream and strawberries. “Wait a few seconds and then bring it in,” she says, heading into the living room. Then, dutifully, she feigns surprise as he places it in front of her, while all the assembled guests sing “Happy Birthday.”

The nuances of Bening’s performance—in just a few seconds, she communicates both the requisite efficiency and the sharp loneliness of single motherhood—anchor 20th Century Women, Mike Mills’s paean to the women he grew up with. Set in Santa Barbara in 1979, it’s a charming, unfocused movie that acknowledges nostalgia but doesn’t wallow in it, capturing the emotional messiness of womanhood from the perspective of an outside observer, 15-year-old Jamie (Lucas Jade Zumann). Over the course of two hours, Jamie considers three different women in his life, while Dorothea considers the fact that, in growing up, he is turning into a creature who’s increasingly alien to her.

The film is based, loosely, on Mills’s own experiences being raised by his mother and sister. (He tends to draw on his own life for inspiration: 2005’s Thumbsucker follows an anxious 17-year-old coming of age, while 2010’s Beginners is about an adult man whose father comes out as gay late in life, as Mills’s father did.) Dorothea, feeling that she knows Jamie less each day, enlists the help of two women, Abbie (Greta Gerwig), a photographer immersed in the emerging punk scene, and Julie (Elle Fanning), a friend of Jamie’s whom he’s besotted with. Jamie narrates brief portraits of each woman, each very much a product of her time and place: the year they were born, the books they read, their hopes and dreams. And Dorothea, in turn, considers Jamie, how she can help him become a good man, and what that even means at a time when the strictures of masculinity are evolving so quickly.

If that sounds yawningly idealistic, it’s buffeted by a wicked sense of humor and Mills’s distinctive visual approach, honed during his years making music videos and TV ads. Jamie describes characters as the camera glances through the detritus of their lives: Dorothea’s Birkenstocks and Salem cigarettes, Abbie’s birth-control pills and tattered red shoes, Julie’s Judy Blume novels and teen-therapy sessions. This approach adds depth to the characters that often bests simple description. While we learn a fair amount about William (Billy Crudup), Dorothea’s lodger, from her description of his history, we learn infinitely more in the moment where he professes to Abbie that he makes his own shampoo.