From Moonlight and Arrival to Moana and Don’t Think Twice, the films that made waves this year, and some that may have gone unnoticed

Like the last couple of years (and in contrast to 2013), 2016 was light on great films but offered a solid share of good ones—so many, in fact, that I’ve considerably expanded my list of honorable mentions. As always, my favorites are somewhat eclectic and the individual awards that follow more eclectic still. And I should again caveat the entire enterprise with the note that, while I saw a great many films this year there are still quite a few of the more than 700 movies released domestically that I missed. If a favorite of yours goes unmentioned that may be why. And with that… 1. Arrival Paramount At once epic and intimate, director Denis Villeneuve’s film accomplishes what science fiction cinema often strives for but rarely achieves: It makes us think and feel in equal measure. 2. La La Land Lionsgate / Summit Entertainment Damien Chazelle revitalizes the movie musical with a film that is just shy of a masterpiece. Keep an eye on the door beneath the “window from Casablanca” for the movie’s most important cinematic reference.

3. Manchester by the Sea Roadside Attractions Pitch perfect from first frame to last, Kenneth Lonergan’s portrait of working-class New England is sensitive but unsentimental. The long-underrated Casey Affleck delivers the performance of his career to date. 4. Hell or High Water CBS Films A magnificent neo-Western that understatedly captures the current economic moment and features powerful performances all around—in particular by Jeff Bridges. 5. The Lobster A24 A stunning exercise in dystopian absurdism and pitch-black comedy. The English-language debut of Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos offers a precise and novelistic metaphor for love and couplehood. 6. Moonlight A24 Tender and meticulously observed, Barry Jenkins’s film is a marvel of intimate portraiture. Mahershala Ali dazzles in a supporting role. 7. The Handmaiden Amazon Studios / Magnolia Pictures Director Park Chan-wook’s elegant story of lust and betrayal in Japanese-occupied Korea holds back at first before gradually allowing its perversion and depravity to rise to the surface.

And the Rest… Best Use of a Song: Tommy James and the Shondells’ “I Think We’re Alone Now,” played in an underground bunker after a presumed extinction-level event, 10 Cloverfield Lane

Worst Use of a Song: Harry Nilsson’s “Can’t Live,” as special forces kill a group of terrorist insurgents, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot The Please Don’t Use “Fortunate Son” in Another Motion Picture Ever Again Award: (tie) Suicide Squad, War Dogs The “Girl in the Title” Award for Novel-Based Thriller that Most Needed to Be Directed by David Fincher: The Girl on the Train The “Seven Pounds” Award for Ugly, Cynical Will Smith Vehicle Posing as an Uplifting Holiday Charmer: Collateral Beauty Longest Expository Voiceover: J.K Simmons, The Accountant Most Overrated Female Performance: Natalie Portman, Jackie

Most Underrated Female Performance: Amy Adams, Arrival The Mel Gibson Award for Blood-Drenched Christian Pacifism: Hacksaw Ridge Scariest Dogs: Green Room

Scariest Goat: The Witch The Bobby Ewing Award for Lamest Misleading Dream Sequence: Hacksaw Ridge

Runner-up: Sully

Second runner-up: Sully, again Meanest Mother: Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Meanest Daughter: Isabelle Huppert, Elle Best Septopus: Finding Dory

Best Heptapod: Arrival Best Ursine Mobsters: Zootopia

Worst Ursine Mobsters: Sing Best Video Brochure for Florence: Inferno The Third Actor to Play a Superhero in 10 Years Award: Tom Holland (Spiderman), Captain America: Civil War

The Fifth Actor to Play a Superhero in 25 Years Award: Ben Affleck (Batman), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

The Chronic Misuse of Voiceover Award: Knight of Cups Best Elephants: The Jungle Book

Best Coconuts: Moana Greatest Mileage Out of a Single Line of Dialogue: “Would that it were so simple,” Hail, Caesar! Best Hollywood Inside Joke: Isla Fisher Playing a Fictionalized Version of Amy Adams, Nocturnal Animals

Worst Hollywood Inside Joke: “Jack Ryan and Jack Reacher—tonight’s going to be a total jack-off!” Zoolander 2 The Arrested Development “I Blue Myself” Award for Body Painting: Tom Hiddleston, High-Rise Film That Most Completely Vanished From Memory: Jason Bourne Best Villainous Jemaine Clement Vocal Performance: Tamatoa, Moana

Runner-up: Fleshlumpeater, The BFG Best Cover of A-ha’s “Take On Me”: The acoustic piano solo in Sing Street

Worst Cover of A-ha’s “Take on Me”: Sebastian’s ’80s band in La La Land The Liam Neeson Award for Fearsome Father Figures: A Monster Calls Best Argument Against Prepared Meats: Sausage Party Best Villain in a Terrible DC Comics Movie: Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Suicide Squad

Worst Villain in a Terrible DC Comics Movie: Jesse Eisenberg (Lex Luthor) Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Film with the Most Awful Real-Life Sequel: Weiner Best Homoerotic Dance Number: Hail, Caesar!

Best Seasonal Sex Montage: Deadpool Worst Hot-Tub Experience: The Lobster

Worst Diner Experience: The Lobster Best Film About an Evil Conspiracy to Produce Tickle-Fetish Films: Tickled Best Fix of a 50-Year-Old Bad Ending: The Jungle Book