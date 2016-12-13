Glenn Beck’s recent conversion to political moderation has an almost suspiciously Dickensian quality to it. Here is a man once deemed too out-there for Fox News, who would bark right-wing conspiracy theories at his viewers every night, who now placidly preaches about the division he helped sow and says he’s very worried about the impending Trump administration. It’s an oddly dramatic turnaround. After all, Beck wrote a recent op-ed in The New York Times preaching empathy for the Black Lives Matter movement, while being credited at the bottom as the author of the book Liars: How Progressives Exploit Our Fear for Power and Control.

His appearance on Monday night’s Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, though, wasn’t just an opportunity for Beck to make another mea culpa; it was also a moment for him to try to share his new gospel of unity with a figure he saw a lot of himself in. Beck’s public change of heart might have made him 2016’s Scrooge, suddenly recanting his past cruelty, but on Full Frontal, he was like a Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, warning Bee of the dangers to come if television, including her show, becomes more polarized. Beck may be an imperfect messenger—an anchor lecturing a comedian—but he still offered a surprisingly resonant idea for the moment.

“My audience hates your guts,” Bee and Beck told each other, while clad in ridiculous Christmas sweaters. “My audience wants to kill me for normalizing a lunatic like yourself,” Bee added, receiving baleful nods from Beck, who once called Barack Obama “a racist” but more recently took that statement back and claimed that “Obama made me a better man.” To many of Bee’s viewers, Beck surely represents the kind of extreme divisiveness that helped figures like Donald Trump gain a toehold in the Republican primaries. What distinguishes him from his peers, perhaps, is his self-awareness after the fact.

“I believe you actually don’t want to do damage. As a guy who has done damage, I don’t want to do any more damage. I know what I did. I helped divide,” he told Bee, pressing the message of, “Please don’t make the mistakes I made.” Beck talked about the problems with cable television and social media in the seven-minute interview, noting that on Facebook, “We don’t see the human on the other side,” which makes it easier to attack people.