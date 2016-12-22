Jim Preston wakes up alone. Not your ordinary, alarm-clock-goes-off-in-the-morning alone. Really alone. Series-premiere-of-a-Walking-Dead-franchise alone. The hibernation pod in which he has been sleeping for decades pops open and a hologram of a woman appears to inform him that his 120-year interstellar voyage to the human colony of Homestead II is all but complete. The hologram guides Jim (Chris Pratt) to his cabin to freshen up in preparation for meeting some of the 5,000 other thawed-out colonists who’ve accompanied him on the starship Avalon. But when he shows up for “Learning Group 38,” he’s the only attendee. Likewise, when he stops by the automated cafeteria, there’s no one else there. Even the “Grand Concourse” mall is devoid of shoppers. What’s going on? Related Story The Epic Intimacy of Arrival What’s going on, alas, is that the Avalon took damage crossing an asteroid field, which, among other minor glitches, caused Jim’s pod to short-circuit, waking him—and only him—90 years too early. So Jim tries all the obvious fixes: He talks to several of the ship’s computers; but none can even fathom the possibility that he has been awakened early—this has evidently never happened before—let alone offer him any meaningful assistance. He attempts to wake the ship’s crew; but they are deep in their own slumber and locked behind an utterly impregnable bulkhead. He is, as noted, alone. Well, not completely alone: The ship’s lounge features a cheery robot bartender who is named Arthur and played with twinkly charm by Michael Sheen. (He is, essentially, a less ominous version of Lloyd from the Overlook Hotel.) Arthur offers Jim some generic bartender sentiment about taking each day as it comes—I should warn that this greeting-card-level bromide will make a return appearance later in the film—and Jim takes the advice to heart. As days cycle into weeks, and weeks into months, Jim avails himself of the ship’s luxury amenities, moving into a nicer cabin, shooting hoops, playing a video dance game, and growing a Tom-Hanks-in-Castaway beard. And, with Arthur’s help, he drinks. After all, as Elton John long ago noted, it’s lonely out in space. And given that it’s gonna be a long long time, Jim figures he might as well be hi-i-igh as a kite.

I’d like to offer a brief digression here to point out that none of this setup makes a lick of sense. (Those who prefer can skip to the next paragraph.) A whole ship fully up and running—the pool, the mall, the game arcades, the French and Mexican restaurants with their crudely accented robotic waiters, the self-serve space-walk facilities(!), and, of course, cheery old Arthur—despite the fact that no human being is supposed to be awake for another 90 years? And not a single one of these systems is capable of sensing that anything is wrong with Jim’s premature presence or of rousing the crew? It’s utterly ridiculous—though, I suppose, no more ridiculous than the fact that Jim spends a whole year drinking crummy coffee because he doesn’t have the “gold level ticket” required for macchiatos, but this in no way prevents him from relocating from his tiny, assigned cabin to a posh duplex penthouse. Passengers is at its most evocative when capturing a state of utter tedium. But back to the story. One day, when Jim is at a particularly low ebb, he happens to gaze into the pod of one of his many fellow passengers and see a pretty blonde named Aurora Lane (Jennifer Lawrence). Smitten, he looks her up in the ship’s files and discovers that she is a writer (though all available evidence suggests a rather bad one) whose sense of adventure led her to travel to Homestead II in search of a great story.