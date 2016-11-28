George Michael Mattered Beyond the Music

Wesley Morris | The New York Times

“Somehow, wagging his derrière and begging for sex—and sounding deeply soulful while he did it—didn’t make him a novelty act. It made him extremely famous. It was a pose he kept for about a year. By the time you saw him in 1988, swiveling through the video for ‘Monkey,’ in suspenders and a bolero hat, he’d de-butched. Striking a pose is one thing. Holding it is something else.” More Than Princess Leia: Carrie Fisher’s Beautifully Tumultuous, Accomplished, Hilarious Life

Kevin Fallon | The Daily Beast

“There was something not only self-healing about the self-deprecation with which Fisher discussed her own life, but healing for others, too. It was immeasurably useful in her work, both overtly and in her mere candid existence, as an activist for those with addiction and mental illness. They are two topics rarely discussed in Hollywood, and certainly not by people of Fisher's stature. But because of her crusading and her honesty and especially because of her humor, they were normalized, made relatable, and taken seriously.”

Future Shock

Abraham Riesman | Vulture

“Children of Men imagines a fallen world, yes, but it also imagines a once-cynical person being reborn with purpose and clarity. It’s a story about how people like me, those who have the luxury of tuning out, need to awaken. This has been a brutal year, but we were already suffering from a kind of spiritual infertility: The old ideologies long ago stopped working.” In Hollywood’s Golden Age, No Dancer Rivaled Debbie Reynolds’s High-Stepping Joy

Sarah L. Kaufman | The Washington Post

"Joy was so prized in Hollywood musicals. There were dancers who were cool and mysterious (Cyd Charisse), openhearted and sensuous (Ginger Rogers), whip-fast and strong (Eleanor Powell). But silvery joy was Reynolds's own quality. It's sad and ironic that her death comes just as the transporting magic of movie musicals has been rediscovered by La La Land, Damien Chazelle's superb new film set in contemporary Los Angeles but inspired by Singin' in the Rain and other films of that era."

Matt Gerardi | A.V. Club

“While its individual parts were not unique or exciting, it was the confluence of those underpinnings that turned out to be revolutionary. The randomness, the slight sheen of RPG conventions, the slow drip of desirable goodies among a constant deluge of junk, the instant gratification of its effortlessly repeatable action—when combined into one, it formed a new method for hooking players and keeping them playing.”