Minutes into an early-October game against Texas A&M, the University of Alabama defensive end Jonathan Allen danced around his blocker and set his sights on the quarterback Trevor Knight. A running back stepped up to try to slow Allen. It was a common enough sequence, but what came next was a rarer sight. The back crouched to deliver a blow, and Allen—a 6’3”, 291-pound native Alabaman—simply leaped, went horizontal, and in one motion cleared the block and brought Knight to the ground. It was like watching an armored truck sprout wings and lift off the road. By the time the play reached YouTube, someone had set it to the Superman score.

On December 31, Alabama will play the University of Washington Huskies in the semifinal of the College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide, college football’s lone remaining undefeated team and a 14-point betting favorite, has held the top spot in the Associated Press poll every week of the season. Allen’s airborne sack is just a pebble in the mountain of highlights the team has produced this year, but it’s also an apt summary. The Tide is bigger, faster, stronger, and better than every opponent at nearly every position. Other teams can do everything correctly and nevertheless be overwhelmed. Go to the right spot, and the Tide will still roll over you.

The story of college football over the last decade has been variations on the theme of Alabama triumph. Last year’s championship victory over Clemson University gave the head coach Nick Saban four titles in his nine years in Tuscaloosa. Under Saban, Alabama uses a conservative but highly effective approach predicated on running the ball and playing stout defense. That style, coupled with the results it’s brought about, has not always endeared the team to casual football fans, many of whom participate in an early-winter ritual of rooting for a postseason Alabama loss. Those fans will almost certainly be disappointed this New Year’s Eve, but they’ll just as surely be watching, because the Crimson Tide has given college football something every sport can use: a dominant force and entrenched favorite, a presence that makes each season historic, in one way or another.

Where other programs might reach the upper echelons by way of a generational talent—see, for example, the prodigious quarterback Deshaun Watson, who took Clemson to the title game last season and has the team in the Playoff again this year—Alabama simply keeps to its template. This year’s team looks like last year’s, last year’s looked like the one that came before it, and so on. The Tide’s defensive line is a fearsome, mauling presence; its offensive line is impenetrable; its cornerbacks make receivers disappear; its running backs move like rolling boulders. This season, the sturdy and strong-armed freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts has introduced a new element to the usual run-first Alabama attack, but the slight breach of one tradition has fit nicely into another: The Tide has accrued yards, and wins, as easily as ever.