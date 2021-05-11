Homeroom: My Son’s Classmates Keep Cheating

Some schools have a culture of cheating, while others do not. We know of schools where students find any way possible to cheat. They look over their shoulders during exams, hide notes in bathroom toilet tanks, tuck answers in their baseball cap, or store illicit information on graphing calculators and cellphones. Students who take tests earlier in the day tell their peers what’s on the tests. They send signals across the room during multiple-choice quizzes. They write key information on their hands and arms. During online school, they text one another answers. They ask to use the bathroom and check their materials in the hall, or they leave their phone in the bathroom.

But we also know of schools where cheating is virtually nonexistent. Students are all better off at schools like these, even kids who think they would personally benefit from cheating. In the short term, students can receive improved grades from cheating, but they learn less, and the habit can lead to severe academic or professional penalties in the future. The good news is that a culture of cheating is neither inevitable nor irreversible. We’ve seen that schools can change by acknowledging the situation, implementing basic preventive measures, and establishing a disciplinary system to dissuade students from cheating in the first place.

Changing this culture is not your son’s responsibility. He shouldn’t be put in a position where he has to tell on a friend or a classmate, as doing so may have painful social repercussions. While we typically suggest that students advocate for themselves, in this case we think that you should communicate directly with your son’s teachers. Let them know that you want your family’s anonymity to be protected, so that your son will be spared from the possibility that what you say will be traced back to him. If you can share the specific ways in which children are cheating, you will help improve the situation not only for your son, but for all of the students, because teachers will be able to more easily spot similar behavior in the future.

In addition to helping teachers detect cheating, suggest ways that they can prevent it altogether. Your school would benefit from an anti-plagiarism resource, such as turnitin.com, that checks the originality of each assignment a student turns in against all of the assignments in the class, as well as previous student submissions and online sources. Students who are required to upload their assignments to this site are less likely to cheat, because they know they could be caught. Teachers in your school might also create multiple versions of their tests or insist that students go to the bathroom before taking them. Kids are keenly attuned to how closely they are being monitored, so teachers should walk around the classroom during tests rather than sitting at their desk doing work.