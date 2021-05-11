Homeroom: My Son’s Classmates Keep Cheating

Editor’s Note: Every Tuesday, Abby Freireich and Brian Platzer take questions from readers about their kids’ education. Have one? Email them at homeroom@theatlantic.com.
Dear Abby and Brian,
I’d like to ask you about cheating. My son is in high school, and he’s working incredibly hard to get the grades that will get him into the college of his choice. The problem is, the other kids at his school cheat. From what I’ve gleaned from discussions with other parents, cheating is a widespread problem, and we’re not the only frustrated family. I know that other parents have brought the issue to the attention of the school, and when the school confronted cheating students, it became a battle. One family even hired a lawyer! I get it—no one wants to think that their kid cheats (or they think it’s just part of high school), and no one wants that fact on their kid’s transcript. But where does that leave my son, who is working so hard for his grades, and is honest, and the system is working against him?
Anonymous
Dear Anonymous,
It’s infuriating that so many of your son’s peers are cheating—and benefiting from doing so—while your son and many of his classmates are diligently following the rules. You should take on this fight, even though it might be exhausting and you will probably make some enemies along the way. Encouraging your son’s school to uphold academic integrity will not only protect him and benefit the school; it will also serve the best interests of the students who are cheating.