Homeroom: I’m Concerned About Wokeness at My Child’s School

Most private schools have failed to do so up until now, and they are right to try to correct for that. This does not mean, as you imply, that they will forsake academic rigor. Rather, if done right, anti-racist curricula will be challenging and edifying, giving children a meaningful, relevant education—not making your child feel bad, as you fear, but giving him the tools and knowledge to navigate a complex world. Such an approach requires that anti-racism be more than a mere supplement to the school’s existing curriculum or a superficial buzzword, and rather integral to every aspect of the school—its courses, practice, and mission.

These changes may feel sudden and out of nowhere to you, but the need for them has been long in the making. The consultant groups you refer to have been hired because independent schools primarily composed of white students have neglected to address the needs and voices of all their students, as evidenced by the many descriptions of traumatizing racism that students have posted to Black@ Instagram accounts. The goal of these groups is to recalibrate the independent-school experience so as to be more inclusive, and therefore enrich and broaden each student’s perspective.

Many of the steps that schools are taking to be more inclusive are quite modest. For example, some schools have begun asking teachers and students to use phrases such as What’s your background? instead of What are you? Schools shouldn’t prohibit students from asking about their classmates, but they are right to try to get people to avoid language that can objectify or alienate. Such a policy is hardly radical, yet it makes a big difference to the kids who feel hurt when they’re asked “what” they are. Moreover, the kids doing the asking who have never had to answer this question can hopefully become more sensitive and thoughtful. This attempt to teach empathy is what many parents seem to feel is an attack on some sort of sacred value system.

This is not to say that a more comprehensive assessment isn’t needed. When it comes to their curriculum, many schools do have a narrowly white and Eurocentric focus, and they should be revising that in favor of a more diverse curriculum. Curricula should allow all students to see aspects of themselves reflected and affirmed, and also illustrate how their lived experiences may differ from one another’s. Part of an educator’s job should be to question and broaden what is considered a classic. Successful schools teach children to contemplate, evaluate, and question ideas in order to better understand the world around them and their role within it. Race must be part of this discussion. That’s the opposite of diluting your child’s education. If anything, it’s making that education richer and more accurate.

This doesn’t mean chucking “the classics.” Your child should absolutely be reading Huck Finn. But if the school is teaching Huck Finn, the classes must grapple with the prevalence of the N-word in the text and, more important, Jim’s perspective, not just Huck’s. Moreover, if the school isn’t also teaching books such as Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, by one of the greatest voices in American letters, then it’s not really educating your child about slavery.