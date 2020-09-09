Over the next few years, Moore got to observe other Black veterans at East Side High. She noticed that her mentors were firm and demanding, but also warm and encouraging. They approached each challenge in the classroom with a belief that all students were capable of learning—they never assumed students just weren’t motivated or sufficiently prepared to engage with demanding material. The teachers knew every student’s name, their dreams, and their interests; they maintained close relationships with the students’ families. Years later, Moore learned that Black teachers in the South—including many of her mentors—had played a key role in “seeding” the civil-rights movement by helping their students in Black, segregated schools develop pride in their intellect and a sense of collective responsibility.

Moore started teaching just as that generation of Black teachers in the South was approaching retirement, but she benefited from their direct coaching before they left. Since then, Moore has become one of the most decorated teachers in the country. She was named Mississippi Teacher of the Year in 2001 and won the prestigious Milken Award. After 15 years of teaching in high schools, Moore became an English instructor at Mississippi Delta Community College, where since 2005 she’s been teaching high-school and college students. During our conversations in March of 2019, which have been edited for length and clarity, I asked Moore to reflect on some of the most important lessons she learned from her mentors in the Mississippi Delta.

Kristina Rizga: You have very strong beliefs about the need for teachers to learn how to pronounce their students’ names. Why do you think this is so important?

Renee Moore: Learning English is a very personal, intimate thing. We use language from the moment we are little. Math comes later, and it’s fine not to know it in class. Students will go to great lengths to hide from me what they don’t know. I have to break down that embarrassment, as I encourage them to stretch themselves and take risks. If I’m mispronouncing their name, it will reduce our trust when everything I do has to communicate: “I want you to feel safe and comfortable to speak in class, and talk to me about anything.”

Rizga: What other strategies do you employ to build strong relationships with your students?

Moore: Every year I get a new class. I ask my students to write a letter of introduction: “Tell me about yourself. What are your college or career plans, if you have any? Have you done any writing before in school or outside of school? What do you hope to get out of this class? What are some goals you have for yourself at this point?” I tell them that it won’t be graded—and that really matters, for several reasons. First, I am building relationships by getting to know them as human beings. Second, this letter becomes a helpful tool to diagnose where they are with their writing skills. And I always write an individual response to that letter. I’m not making any comments about the grammar or the sentence structure. I simply respond to what they talk about in the letter. “Oh, it’s a pleasure to meet you. I see you’re interested in nursing. My mother was a nurse …” I do that very intentionally at the beginning of the semester to signal: “I see you as a human being. I’m paying attention to what you say to me. You are a unique individual with skills and ideas that matter.”