Sometimes, students’ projects changed state policies: One of them developed better school-emergency plans, like yearly lockdown drills, and that inspired a state law that extended these plans to all campuses in 2007.

Rizga: Did you intend for your science classes to also teach civic engagement?

Cornelison: I always wanted to find ways to show students how science can help us address global problems at the local level and allow students to experience a sense of agency. It’s such a huge motivator for teenagers.

Rizga: You believe in giving students a choice of what to investigate in their projects, but did all of them always know what they wanted to research on their own?

Cornelison: No, sometimes students didn’t know. I helped them find their topics by encouraging them to read the news and look for issues that they were interested in investigating and doing something about. Throughout my career, I also kept folders on different topics with cut-out newspaper or magazine articles on various issues that might be of interest for students. With some research, reading, and discussion, we always settled on something meaningful.

Rizga: What are some additional skills that your students learned by doing projects, rather than engaging with science in a more traditional way through lectures and occasional labs?

Cornelison: They still learned the content and the scientific process, but they also gained so many other meaningful skills that will help them in their lives: working together as a team, delegating work, problem-solving, managing time, planning, presenting ideas to others, and working with members of the community to implement positive solutions. They learned how to deal with the frustration and confusion that can come from charting your own path. They learned how to seek help from others, and that they should help others themselves. They developed their analytical side and were able to use their creative skills.

They also became really good writers, because they had to explain everything they did and analyze it coherently. In fact, much of the support and individualized teaching happened through writing, as I was helping my students make sense of their work: What did you actually find? What does it all mean? Why does it matter? I really got to see their thinking through this process, and that’s how I built my relationships with students. And then almost every year, my students rehearsed for weeks before presenting their findings in front of their peers or the school board, or at teacher-parent conferences or state and national STEM events. Presentations really increased the stakes and the motivation.

The beauty of these projects, I believe, is that at the end—after all the struggles—they truly felt like they owned it. It was their data. It was their work. They were truly proud, and most still tell me that it was the highlight of their high-school years.